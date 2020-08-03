21.6 C
I’m magnificently proud of you”, V-C celebrates 3 LASU students for winning world intellectual property competition

By Cyriacus Nnaji

Three Students of the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University have emerged winners at the maiden edition of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) National Intellectual Property Essay Competition held earlier this year, drawing accolades from the Vice Chancellor.

The outstanding students are Olanrewaju Toheeb Balogun, a 300 Level Law Student; Ngozi Agatha Umeodinka, a 500Level Law Student; and Sina Victor Akinmusire, a 400 Level Law Student of the University.

The Programme Officer, WIPO Nigeria Office, Mr. Oluwatobiloba Moody, in a personal congratulatory message to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, SAN, NPOM, wrote: “I congratulate you and your institution, the Lagos State University, on the success of some of your students in the maiden edition of the WIPO National Intellectual Property Essay Competition. These winners emerged from an extremely competitive process, involving 262 entries received from students across the country.”

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olarewaju Adigun Fagbohun, SAN, NPOM, proudly celebrates these highflyers for displaying an uncommon level of courage and intellectual prowess to compete with and stand out among the 262 participants in the maiden edition of the WIPO competition. He describes their exploit as praiseworthy, saying “I am magnificently proud of what you have done; and not only I, the entire University Community are proud of you. Congratulations! Keep winning!

