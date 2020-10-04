Military kill 450 terrorists in 3 months – DMO

*Mum on deployment of Chadian soldiers to support Nigeria

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Nigerian military on Friday disclosed that 450 insurgents were killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East between July to September 2020.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this during a routine media briefing in Abuja.

The briefing covered the security operations between July to September 2020.

Enenche said the conducts of men of the Military as well as other security agencies in their operations has been progressive.

He said the third quarter performance of operations conducted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies is a show of commitment, synergy and determination to lay down lives to protect the country.

He said, “In the North-East zone of the country within the period, 66 kidnapped victims were rescued by the gallant troops of operation Lafiya Dole.

“Also, a total of 285 rounds of ammunition, as well as 84 assorted rifles, were recovered from the Boko Haram and Islamic West Africa Province fighters.

“Similarly, a total of 450 insurgents/terrorists including commanders were killed by the troops. Additionally, 10 gun trucks as well as 38 grenades were recovered. Also, within the period a total of 53 arrests were made, including high-value targets.”

Giving breakdown of operations in the different geo-political zones, he said that in the North-West, 3,829 livestock, 6,830 rounds of ammunition and 93 assorted rifles were recovered from bandits by the troops in the period under review.

According to him, 91 kidnapped victims were rescued while 312 bandits were killed in action and 391 arrested.

“A total cash of N4.8 million was recovered from bandits informants in the zone,” the coordinator noted.

In the North-Central zone, the Defence Headquarters said the troops of Operations Safe Haven, Whirl Stroke and Thunder Strike have rescued 116 kidnapped victims while 107 bandits and militia gang leaders were neutralised.

“In the same vein, 84 assorted rifles, as well as 385 rounds of ammunition, were recovered from bandits and other criminal elements in the zone.

“Similarly, a total of 1,136 criminals including family members of the Darul Salam sect were arrested within the period in the North-Central zone,” Enenche stated.

“In the South-South zone, he said a cumulative total of Eight Million, Eight Hundred and Ninety, Three Hundred (8,890,300) litres of stolen Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Thirty Three Thousand Five Hundred (33,500.00) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) were impounded by troops of Operation DELTA SAFE.

“In the same vein, the gallant troops immobilized a total of 70 illegal refining sites, 66 dug out pits and 134 metal storage tanks within the period. Troops also, impounded a cumulative total of Twenty Six Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy Two (26,772) barrels of stolen crude oil from oil thieves in the zone.

“Additionally, a total of Three Hundred and Thirty One, One Hundred and Seven Thousand (331,107) litres of product suspected to be stolen Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was recovered. Troops also impounded 263 drums of stolen PMS within the period. A total of 18 kidnapped victims were rescued while 46 arrests were made. Furthermore, a total of 2,647 bags of 50 kg foreign parboiled smuggled rice were impounded and 27 boats engaged in illegal activities were arrested. Troops also arrested a total of 46 pirates, 11 trucks and recovered 10 rifles and 60 rounds of ammunition, this is in addition to 15 sea pirate camps that were destroyed.

“Equally, troops of Operation AWATSE in the South-West zone have continued with the fight against pipeline vandals and economic saboteurs with attendant successes. Between 1 July and 30 September 2020, troops of Operation AWATSE have impounded a total of Three Hundred and Eighty Three Thousand, Six Hundred (383,600) litres of PMS and Ten Thousand Three Hundred and Forty Five (10,345) barrels of stolen crude oil. Additionally, a total of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand (150,000) litres of stolen AGO was recovered within the period.

“Troops also, recovered a total of 3,594 rounds of ammunition as well as 14 assorted rifles. Also, within the period, a total of 30 kidnapped victims were rescued, 36 arrests were made and 18 illegal refining sites were immobilized. In the same vein, a total of 5 boats and 5 trucks engaged in illegal activities were arrested within the period.

The Coordinator did not answer questions on call by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum for the deployment of Chadian soldiers to support Nigerian troops in tackling terrorists in the North-East.