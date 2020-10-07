Kano govt partners with inland containers to boost economy

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Government has expressed its willingness to partner with Inland Containers Nigeria limited to boost economic activities in the State.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna stated this on Tuesday while receiving the Chief Executive of the company Alh. Isma’ila Yusuf who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Dr. Gawuna maintained that the administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had nothing more to offer to people than to provide conducive atmosphere that would enable them do their businesses with ease particularly in this era of covid -19.

According to him, “we are really conversant with your activities, Inland containers Nigeria limited is a well-known body in Kano when it comes to the issue of shipping, clearing and a lot of other logistics activities.

“We know what you are doing and we are proud of the company and the vision that you have since it’s establishment about 40 years ago.”

Gawuna further stated that the present administration would continue to utilize every opportunity at its disposal by ensuring that services rendered by the inland containers are fully developed for the benefit of people in the State.

“The administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is ready to give you all kind of assistance and support that you may need which in turn, will help in rebranding the economic system of the State.

“There are many more ideas that you can come up with through your proposal to create avenue that we can sit together and develop bigger industry than what we are having before,” he added.

The Deputy Governor assured the team of the State Government’s commitment to work with the inland containers Nigeria limited especially in the aspect of doing what he called “execution of social responsibility projects” which the organisation had been known with.

The team leader who is also Chief Executive of the Inland Containers Nigeria limited, Alhaji Isma’il Yusuf revealed that the purpose of establishing the company was to bring the services of maritime and its operations to other parts of the country especially northern Nigeria.

According to him, the management of the Inland Containers Nigeria limited purposely came to register their appreciation to Kano State Government over the support it had been given to the organisation.

“We are equally here to make a special request to the State Government with regards to the importation of input implements for farmers which we want to be given the mandate to play our own role,” he stated.