26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Court dissolves 7-year-old marriage over husband’s refusal to…

Plateau govt begs 20 students in class as…

El’ Rufai appoints Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as new…

Ortom urges Nigerian govt to give advice on…

Kano exco approves establishment of five unity schools…

Kano govt partners with inland containers to boost…

Nasarawa@24 with Engr Sule excites pensioners, farmers, others

Russia successfully tests new hypersonic Tsirkon missile

Kuwait’s new emir names Sheikh Meshaal as new…

Ethiopian parliament votes to cut ties with Tigray…

News

Kano govt partners with inland containers to boost economy

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Government has expressed its willingness to partner with Inland Containers Nigeria limited to boost economic activities in the State.
The State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna stated this on Tuesday while receiving the Chief Executive of the company Alh. Isma’ila Yusuf who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Dr. Gawuna maintained that the administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had nothing more to offer to people than to provide conducive atmosphere that would enable them do their businesses with ease particularly in this era of covid -19.

According to him, “we are really conversant with your activities, Inland containers Nigeria limited is a well-known body in Kano when it comes to the issue of shipping, clearing and a lot of other logistics activities.
“We know what you are doing and we are proud of the company and the vision that you have since it’s establishment about 40 years ago.”

Gawuna further stated that the present administration would continue to utilize every opportunity at its disposal by ensuring that services rendered by the inland containers are fully developed for the benefit of people in the State.

“The administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is ready to give you all kind of assistance and support that you may need which in turn, will help in rebranding the economic system of the State.

“There are many more ideas that you can come up with through your proposal to create avenue that we can sit together and develop bigger industry than what we are having before,” he added.
The Deputy Governor assured the team of the State Government’s commitment to work with the inland containers Nigeria limited especially in the aspect of doing what he called “execution of social responsibility projects” which the organisation had been known with.
The team leader who is also Chief Executive of the Inland Containers Nigeria limited, Alhaji Isma’il Yusuf revealed that the purpose of establishing the company was to bring the services of maritime and its operations to other parts of the country especially northern Nigeria.
According to him, the management of the Inland Containers Nigeria limited purposely came to register their appreciation to Kano State Government over the support it had been given to the organisation.
“We are equally here to make a special request to the State Government with regards to the importation of input implements for farmers which we want to be given the mandate to play our own role,” he stated.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

February FAAC meeting deadlocked

Editor

SGF Assures Nigerians of FG Commitment to tackles Coronavrious

Editor

Accident Investigation: AIB-N Seeks Strategic Collaboration, Alliances with Nigerian Navy, Others

Editor

Kanu’s family thanks guests, IPOB, security agencies over peaceful conduct at parents’ burial

Editor

African leaders inaugurate joint intelligence services headquarters in Ethiopia

Editor

COVID-19-Why we designated Enugu Medical Diagnostic facility as isolation/treatment centre – Gov. Ugwuanyi

Editor

COVID-19 coverage: Media/Civil Society groups demand protection of journalists

Editor

Troops neutralize Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Editor

Curtail Gwarzo’s Bragging Rights, Excesses At FIIRO, CSO Cries Out To FG

Editor

FG lists conditions for better roads

Editor

IPOB not involved in our monarch’s burial, Kanu’s kinsmen explain

Editor

Gov. Ortom directs Benue exam board to reverse mock fees

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More