Gov Bala unveils new plans for infrastructure, as he clocks 62

From Adamu Shehu, Bauchi

In line with his administration’s agenda to develop Bauchi state as a modern city, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Monday evening unveiled plans to award more contracts to address infrustrature deficit, and move to open up the frontiers of the state for meaningful development.

He made the statement at a dinner birthday party Organized by the State First Lady, (Dr.) Aisha Bala Mohammed as part of the Governor’s 62nd Birthday anniversary held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi.

Governor Bala explained that, Bauchi will be a centre of excellence in the area of infrastructure by overcoming the challenges affecting the progress and development of the state.

The Governor who regretted that, Bauchi has been left behind in terms of urban and rural development, said his administration will change the negative narrative for the better with the support of major stakeholders.

“I dont know what to say today, but let me thank Almighty Allah for giving me the opportunity now to be a leader in our state. Having clocked 62nd years in life, this is the largest notice of leaving the earth and i am humbled over the statements made by the speakers on me.”

“I always plan on how I will succeed and people have so much expectations over me, but all of you here are my partners in Bauchi project. I am always looking to do something that was not done before, especially difficult things.”

Governor Bala Mohammed described agriculture as one of the key sector of economic development and assured that, his government will harness agricultural potentials of the state in order to improve on revenue generation.

He declared interest to execute the abandoned projects of the past administration as currently a number of such projects are about to be completed.

“It is a great pleasure for me to stay in Bauchi so that I can deepen monitoring and evaluation, this is not a time for me to benefit from anything, we are working for the benefit of the system. I already denied my cabinet unnecessary spending just for us to provide the required services to citizenry.”

He said the state government will continue to work with the Federal Government and other investors so as to bring positive development and changes to the state.

The Governor who stressed the need for tolerance and understanding among politicians for leaders to perform optimally, promised to deepen stake holding by giving opportunity to all in an effort to minimise political conflicts in the state.

The State First Lady, (Dr.) Aisha Bala Mohammed who felicitated with the Governor on his 62nd birthday anniversary, prayed Almighty Allah to continue to grant him good health and abundant blessings as he continues to pilot the Affairs of Bauchi state for the benefit of all.

During the celebration, notable Ulamas in the State had offered prayers for the Governor as well peaceful coexistence.