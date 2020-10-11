25 C
Abuja
News

Air strikes kill bandits, destroy camp in Katsina

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI at a location West of Wagini in Katsina State has led to death of several bandits.

The bandits camp was also destroyed in the raid by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters, said in a press release that the air interdiction mission conducted on 8 October 2020 followed credible Human Intelligence reports and series of confirmatory surveillance missions which had shown significant presence of the bandits, along with hundreds of rustled cattle in the camp.

He said the attack aircraft subsequently engaged the location in successive runs, destroying portions of the camp and neutralizing some of the bandits.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North-West zone of the Country, will sustain the offensive against all enemies of our Nation,” the Coordinator added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

