ENDSARS: CP commences investigation into killings, arson in Rivers

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mr Joseph Mukan, said the command has commenced investigation in the killing of security operatives and civilians in the state by suspected members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB ) in disguise of EndSARS protest.

This as the Commissioner of Police has revealed that the Police and other security agencies have the capacity to protect lives and property.

CP Mukan made the disclosure at the weekend, while briefing journalists at the Police Area command in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, which was allegedly burnt down by suspected members of IPOB.

The Commissioner of Police who was accompanied by other service Chiefs in the state, visited Judiciary complex in Oyigbo which was vandalized, Sangana axis of Aba Road in Port Harcourt where there was report of disturbances earlier Saturday morning, Azikiwe road and Ikwerre road.

Mukan who reassured Rivers people that the Police and other sister agencies will do all within their ability to ensure peace and stability in the state, also dismissed rumour that the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Oyigbo Police Division was killed and beheaded.

He also presented the DPO of Oyigbo Division, Suleiman Abdullahi to Journalists to buttress his claim.

He stated that four police formations were burnt, 50 vehicles burnt and killing of two policemen.

According to Mukan, “The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G. Mukan, today (Saturday) led Commanders of the sister security agencies in the state to Oyigbo Local Government Area where four police stations were burnt down in the wake of the mindless attack of October 21, 2020 by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Recall that on October 21, at about 9:30pm, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) under the guise of #ENDSARS Protests invaded Oyigbo Area Command, Oyigbo, Afam and Umuebulu Police Stations where they attacked the Policemen on duty and burnt down the four Police Formations. In the course of the attacks, over 50 vehicles were burnt, including one Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), killing two policemen who were hacked to death and set ablaze”.

Addressing the Journalists further at the Oyigbo Police Station, the CP condemned in the strongest terms, the senseless attack on public and private property and noted that “it was ill-conceived, most unfortunate and an ill wind that would blow no one any good.”

The CP on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, condoled with the families of the Officers who lost their lives in the attack and pledged that the Command will stop at nothing until the perpetrators of the dastardly acts are arrested and brought to justice.

Our correspondent reported that the vehicles that were burnt were seen at the Oyigbo Area command complex, the carcass of the Divisional Crime Officer of the Area command, Oyigbo and the carcass of a soldier who were roasted by the hoodlums were also sighted at the police premises in Oyigbo also.

Again, sighted by our correspondent were two burnt army patrol vehicles and an armoured personnel carrier.

However, residents of the State have been enjoined to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, while those in whose areas Curfew is imposed, to religiously obey same, as violators risk arrest and prosecution.