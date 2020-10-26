30 C
Zamfara has 148,000 out-of-school children, says Minister

From Salisu Maradun, Gussau

There are 148,000 out of school children in Zamfara, which if care is not taken, will end up on the streets of the cities, minister of State of Education, Mr Chukwu Emeka, the minister of State for education has said.

Mr Emeka made the revelation in Gussu the capital of Zamfara State when he paid a courtesy call on governor Matawallen Maradun at the council inchambers during the week.

The minister who was in the State to officially flag up a programme known as Better Education Service Delivery for All explained that the alarming number would have caused a problem, but for the intervention of the government of the State that quickly remedied it.

He stated that the efforts of the State government in that direction had helped in no small measure to drawing the attention of the Federal government to take action by ensuring that all the demands in respect of the education of every child in the country are met.

In his remarks, the governor of the State Alhaji Bello Matawallen Maradun told the minister that ensuring education for all was initially part of the agenda of hi administration.

According to the governor, no responsible government will fold it’s arms and allow it’s people to act or behave ignorantly, particularly the young ones who are believed to be the leaders of tomorrow.

He therefore called on the minister to as a matter of fact, look into the possibility of reviewing the settlement of WAEC and NECO debt which the State owes, which he also said he inherited from the previous administration of Yar

