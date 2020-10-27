33 C
Buhari nominates INEC chairman, Yakubu, for second terma

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term in office.

In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said this was in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term”, Buhari wrote.

Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, recalled in a statement that Yakubu was first appointed by President Buhari in November 2015.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

