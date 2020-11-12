ADC Imoka Rice is the best in Anambra, say Hon Ezenwankwo, Hon Nwankwo, others

…as rice factory commissioned

By Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

Quality guests at the commissioning of ADC Imoka Farms and Agro Allied Ventures Agulu have described the ADC Imoka Rice as one of the best local rice grains Anambra can offer to the world as according to them , the Anambra local rice grains are of quality, well processed and well packaged.

These testimonies came during the official commissioning of the ADC IMOKA rice processing/packaging factory on Saturday 7th November 2020 at Km 5 Ifiteani/Mbaukwu road Nkwo Agulu in line with Anambra government’s ‘think home’ initiative.

The processing and packaging firm was officially declared open by Member Representing Njikoka, Aniocha and Dunukofia federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo and Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo also a Member Representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency.

Hon Nwankwo and Hon Ezenwankwo as well as other guests were full of testimonies about the ADC Imoka local Anambra Rice and praised the founder and CEO of ADC Imoka Local rice processing and packaging factory, Agulu, Comrade Imoka Azubike Damian (Okwuoto-Agulu) for thinking right.

Speaking at the grand opening ceremony, Hon Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo called for an improved participation in farming activities in the country adding that such participation would ensure food sufficiency in the country.

Hon Dozie who spoke extensively on the importance of agriculture to Nigerians said that the farm will not only provide food sufficiency across the country but will also provide means of employment to vast number of unemployed Nigerians.

Commending the laudable ADC rice project, he said it is not easy to develop the kind of vision that is geared towards solving one of the biggest problems facing the country presently which is insufficiency of food adding that he has already moved a motion in the House that a way to go is agriculture. He said that Agriculture is very important and vowed to do everything within his power to see that Agricultural projects such as ADC Agro Allied farm grow without hitches.

He decried the fact that Nigeria as a country could not export such commodities as rice even as he challenged Nigerians to embrace farming for Nigerian must go back to her root to revive the economy.

Earlier, the founder of ADC Imoka Local rice processing and packaging factory, Comrade Imoka Azubike Damian (Okwuoto Agulu) said that the major reason for establishing the agro allied factory is to assuage the suffering of the people that travel to other parts of the country in search of quality processed and packaged rice and other agricultural products assuring that such products will be provided at very affordable price in his factory.

He said that the new rice factory is an offshoot and subsidiary of P.N Imoka and Sons Agro Allied Industries LTD, an Agro Allied Industry that specializes on rice farming, cassava, cocoayam, fish pond and goat rearing.

He said that the company has been in existence for over four decades and has maintained their base at Inoma, Nzam, Umuenwelum Anam, and Otuocha Aguleri in Anambra East and West local government areas of Anambra state.

Comrade Imoka disclosed that it was the governor Willie Obiano’s ‘Think home Initiative’ that propelled him to bring the agric project home, adding, “we had the zeal to bring it closer to our people here in Anambra central senatorial district and governor Willie Obiano’s Akuluouno initiative, we decided to come back home to introduce the processing and packaging of our local brands here in Agulu which is the first of its kind all in an effort to attaining global food sufficiency.”

Speaking to shortly, he said that the factory unlike other factories, do not use chemicals during production of their rice.

“the uniqueness of my rice is that my farm does not use fertilizer or any chemical, we only use chemical to kill grasses. Our rice do not have any chemical combination. It is as natural as it should be.”

He however commended federal Government for placing embargo on the importation of rice stressing that most of what Nigerians import into the country is what have been rejected outside. He urged Nigerians to embrace farming as well as the local rice so that local farmers will be encouraged to do more.

Shortly before cutting the tape, Member Representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo (Ewepudike), said that the project has shown clearly that people have started to key into the Agriculture sector. He said that the project will help create opportunities for people of Agulu and beyond.

Also speaking, House Member Representing Anaocha I Constituency, Hon Ebele Leonard Ejiofor described the project as a laudable initiative, stating that it is through Agriculture that Nigerians are fed. He also noted that the project is important to the economic life of the people.

His words: “Agriculture is the way forward. It is one of the most important thing in the society because people are fed through it.”

Meanwhile, the President General, Agulu People’s Union of Nigeria; Chief Andy Orakwelu during an interview with Odogwublog.com said that the project is in line with the think home initiative being clamoured for.

Chief Orakwelu said that the country is now drifting from oil to agriculture which according to him, is a good omen. “The handwriting is on the wall that everyday the oil price keep going down. This is the alternative that we need and there is no immediate alternative than Agriculture because whether good or bad, Nigerians must eat and once we are feeding, we are promoting Agriculture. ”

He charged ADC Imoka farms to be relentless and keep the flag flying urging them to be sincere in the discharge of their business for it is only truthfulness will see them out of any challenge.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion are: Member representing Anaocha II Constituency in Anambra House of Assembly, Hon. Sir Ejike Okechukwu, Hon Ndubisi Obiagu, Chief Sam Oraegbunam, Hon Joseph Okonkwo, among others.

The high point of the event was the inspection of the facilities by Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo and other guests.