Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Ajeromi-Ifelodun Secretariat, as Ayoola complete renovation

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated the newly renovated Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat by the Executive Chairman, Hon Fatai Ayoola administration on Saturday after the wanton of destruction witnessed during the EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums in October 2020.

The imposing secretariat complex of the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area was an attraction to behold after its renovation.

Scores of residents ushered in Sanwo-Olu into the premises for the formal opening of council’s administrative building torched about four months ago. Also rebuilt in the premises of the LGA is the marriage registry vandalised by hoodlums.

The Governor said the quick revamp of the secretariat demonstrated the resilient spirit of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I am excited that less than four months after the mindless destruction of the council administrative building, we are coming back to see a magnificent building standing tall again. The chairman, Hon. Fatai Ayoola, has turned a hopeless situation into story of joy.

“I’m impressed by the commitment of the council chairman and other workers towards rebuilding the secretariat. These are the true heroes, who donated their effort and resources that led to the completion of project. What has been demonstrated is the resilience and strength of Lagosians to rise beyond any challenge.”

The Governor said the lesson of the event that led to the destruction of the council secretariat was not lost on the State, urging the people of the council to protect the assets and guard it against destruction.

On his part, Hon. Ayoola thanked the State Government for the support in rebuilding the secretariat, noting that the sad event almost halted governance in the council.

With the refurbishing of the secretariat, Lagos APC chairman, Hon. Tunde Balogun, said the residents were gradually coming out of the ruins wreaked by the arsonists.

He said the beauty of the new secretariat would endlessly prick the conscience of those who participated in the destruction of the building.

Sanwo-Olu donated six brand new vehicles (four pickup vans and two cars) to the council to help smooth administrative duties.

The Governor also performed the ground-breaking for the rebuilding of the Magistrate Court burnt in the council secretariat.