PDP extends tenure of zonal, CRS Caretaker Committee

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the extension of the tenures of Zonal Caretaker Committees of the party.

The NWC has also approved the extension of the tenure of the Cross River state Caretaker Committee.

According to a statement by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday, the decision is pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The NWC said that , the tenures of the respective Zonal Caretaker Committees have been extended by a period not exceeding one month (30 days).

In the same vein, the tenure of the Cross Rivers state caretaker committee has been extended to a period not exceeding one month (30 days).

The NWC urged all leaders, members and teeming supporters of the party in the zones as well as in Cross River state to be guided accordingly.