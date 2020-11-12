N26.9Bn COVID-19 contract not awarded in SDGs Office

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has described as fake, news reports making the rounds that the Office was queried by the National Assembly over award of N26.9Bn worth of contracts for COVID-19 related procurements.

In a statement by the Head of Communications, Mrs. Janet McDickson, the Office stated that “at no time was the Office queried over its budgetary allocation by the House during the budget defence or by any other agency of government over award of N26.9Bn worth of contracts for procurements of COVID-19 related items”.

Mrs. McDickson stated: “We therefore see this as fake news and a figment of the imagination of the author.

“Projects implementation by the Office is subject to budgetary allocations and release of funds”.

She added that rather than castigate the Office, its numerous achievements should attract commendations from the peddlers of the fake news.

She said: “It is in commonplace that the sterling performance of the Office have continued to attract applauses from stakeholders for some of the landmark projects executed.

“We therefore wish to state that the report of alleged queries by Members of the National Assembly is fake news, totally untrue, malicious and deliberate twisting of facts by characters that are not happy with the sterling performance of the Office and aimed at tarnishing the good image of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, and OSSAP-SDGs.

“This is condemnable and falls below acceptable standard in journalism”.