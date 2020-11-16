26.6 C
News

Benue ALGON chair tasks councillors, executive on harmonious relationship

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

The Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Benue Chapter, Mr. Caleb Aba has called on both the executive and legislative arms at the third tier of government to unite in order to develop their communities.

Aba stated this at the weekend during the inauguration of the state officials of Councillors Forum of Nigeria, Benue State Chapter which took place at Kimbis International Hotel in Makurdi.

Represented by the Administrative Officer of ALGON, Mr Godwin Aguji, Aba said the relationship between the local government executive and legislative arms ought not to be antagonistic but cordial for the overall good of their communities.

“Both the chairmen and councillors should build a strong and virile cooperation as well as synergy so as to develop their communities,” he said.

Earlier, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the forum, Hon. Terungwa Kusugh, pledged that they would work in harmony with the executives in order to usher in development at the grassroots level.

“We will churn out relevant laws that will serve as the bedrock for good governance at the third tier.

“We will also work with relevant agencies particularly the ones at the grassroots.

“We will make our impact felt in our various communities,” he said.

On her part, Chairman, Benue State Primary Health Care Board, Mrs Comfort Agogo, urged the councillors to be alive to their responsibilities, saying they were not the least on the ladder owing to their numerical strength.

“You should put machinery in motion to ensure checks and balances.You have the capacity to make the government at the third tier to work optimally.

“Money should not be your major aim of venturing into politics but service. Do not sale your conscience for money,” she advised.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

