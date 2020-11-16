34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

Metro

Minister doles out medical items to flood victims

By Raph Izokpu

The minister of state for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has assisted flood victims of Koton-Karfe in Kogi state with medical items and palliatives.

Aliyu who visited the traditional ruler of Koton-Karfe, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Gombo, the Ohimegye Igu stated that the visit could have come earlier before now, but the recent #Endsars crisis that rocked the nation put the it on hold.

She, however, commended the people of Koton Karfe for being law abiding throughout the crisis period, assuring that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would not derail the country from the path of peace, progress and development.

The minister also used the occasion to condole flood victims of Koton-Karfe and other affected areas over the damages suffered during the period.

Speaking on the medical outreach, the minister stated that the aim was to give back to the community, revealing that the medical outreach involves basic medical free screening, appropriate treatment, counselling and referral to the appropriate healthcare institutions.

She added that the medical outreach also gives the indigenous people the opportunity to assess quality healthcare by the muti-disciplinary team members on their door step.

In his response, His Royal Majesty Ohimegye Igu of Koton Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Gombo, commended the minister for touching lives even before her appointment as minister.

He assured the minister that after due consultation with his council of chiefs, a befitting title would be bestowed on her as a mark of appreciation.

Items donated include 100 pieces of fishing nets, 100 pieces of mosquito nets, 1000 bags of 10kg rice and 1000 bags of maize.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Flood claims 8 lives, affects 25,961 buildings in Katsina

Editor

Rivers Police nab killer of 3 UNIPORT undergraduates

Editor

Shun evil groups, FCT College Provost tells new students

Editor

Enugu hotelier sued over alleged noise pollution

Editor

Covid-19: Abuja community gets water borehole palliative

Editor

Gunmen abduct 14 in Abuja, demand N100 million ransom

Editor

Lugbe DPO bags leadership award

Editor

Insecurity in Kaduna: Has Gov Nasir el-Rufa’i failed?

Editor

FCT school principals must comply to COVID-19 rules- SEB boss

Editor

CAN seeks judicial probe into illegal activities of SARS operatives

Editor

US-based Nigerian woman bags 10yrs imprison for child theft

Editor

10 car marts sealed off in Abuja

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More