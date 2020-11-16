Minister doles out medical items to flood victims

By Raph Izokpu

The minister of state for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has assisted flood victims of Koton-Karfe in Kogi state with medical items and palliatives.

Aliyu who visited the traditional ruler of Koton-Karfe, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Gombo, the Ohimegye Igu stated that the visit could have come earlier before now, but the recent #Endsars crisis that rocked the nation put the it on hold.

She, however, commended the people of Koton Karfe for being law abiding throughout the crisis period, assuring that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would not derail the country from the path of peace, progress and development.

The minister also used the occasion to condole flood victims of Koton-Karfe and other affected areas over the damages suffered during the period.

Speaking on the medical outreach, the minister stated that the aim was to give back to the community, revealing that the medical outreach involves basic medical free screening, appropriate treatment, counselling and referral to the appropriate healthcare institutions.

She added that the medical outreach also gives the indigenous people the opportunity to assess quality healthcare by the muti-disciplinary team members on their door step.

In his response, His Royal Majesty Ohimegye Igu of Koton Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Gombo, commended the minister for touching lives even before her appointment as minister.

He assured the minister that after due consultation with his council of chiefs, a befitting title would be bestowed on her as a mark of appreciation.

Items donated include 100 pieces of fishing nets, 100 pieces of mosquito nets, 1000 bags of 10kg rice and 1000 bags of maize.