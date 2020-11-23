28 C
Former NYSC Assistant Director, Njoku, dies at 65

By Emma Okereh

The death has been announced of Mr. Anthony Njoku, former assistant director at the headquarters of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Abuja.

The late Tony as he was popularly called hailed from Egbelu Obube in Owerri North Local Government of Imo state.

He was aged 65, married to Mrs Prisca Njoku with five children. He was a graduate of Psychology from University of Jos.

At the NYSC, he displayed uncommon dedication to duties and served in different capacities and departments including certification and mobilization.

He also served as zonal inspector in some states including Kaduna.

Late Njoku utilized the opportunity to render selfless service to all that come across him and went extra mile to solve problems brought before him.

He was a devoted Catholic and a member of the Christ the King Catholic Parish (CKC) choir with his death.

Tony will be buried on Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 in his family compound in Egbelu Obube, Owerri North in Imo state.

