Insecurity: Shun divisive tendencies, Cleric appeals to political, religious leaders

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

Religion and political leaders at all levels in the country have been enjoined to be resolute and committed towards unity and peaceful co- existence of their people in order to move the country forward.

Calabar District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church in Cross River State, Reverend Isonguyo Eshiet made the call in a sermon at the end of a three-day Convention and Revival in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Reverend Isonguyo Eshiet said if leaders lived up to the dictates of their offices devoid of divisive tendencies, justice and fairness to the people regardless of their differences, the increasing challenges especially high cost of living and insecurity would be reduced.

He also called on religious leaders to be mindful of their calling and desist from needless dabbling into political issues and continue to preach peace at all times.

Lafia District Superintendent, Nasarawa State Reverend Ayuba Godiya said the three days conference featured special prayers for God’s intervention following the rising insecurity in the state and the country at large.

