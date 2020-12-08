Troops eliminate 5 terrorists, recover arms in North East

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of ”Operation Fire Ball” have eliminated five terrorists of Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) in recent encounters in the North East.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, in a statement on Tuesday, said that ”Operation Fire Ball” was a subsidiary operation under ”Operation Lafiya Dole”.

Onyeuko added that the dogged troops of Operation FIRE BALL have continued to exhibit their tactical superiority against remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals within the Theatre of operation.

He disclosed that the troops had on 6 December 2020, following actionable intelligence on Boko Haram criminals activities, troops of 222 Battalion in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force conducted an aggressive fighting patrol to the general area of Margumari village.

According to him, the highly motivated troops made contact and immediately engaged some marauding Boko Haram criminals lurking in the area. During the brief but decisive encounter, 4 Boko Haram criminals were neutralized while one FN Rifle, one AK 47 Rifle, 2 FN Rifle magazines and 4 AK 47 Rifle magazines were captured from the fleeing criminals.

Additionally, 29 Rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 39 Rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 Motorcycles, Motorcycle repair tools and one Tecno phone were also captured.

Onyeuko also disclosed that on 5 December 2020, troops of 144 Battalion conducted a robust clearance patrol to Yafa, Kirchinga and Shuwarin general areas.

“Troops made contact and engaged the criminals at Yafa. In the ensuing gun battle, one Boko Haram criminal was neutralized while several others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds”.

The spokesperson commended the troops for their continued dedication and determination in flushing the remnants of the terrorists in their hideouts.They are also encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded so far.

He also assured the people of the determination of the military to finally rout out the remnants of the Boko Haram Terrorists /ISWAP terrorists from their enclaves.

They are also encouraged to avail the troops with credible information that will help in the execution of the operation.