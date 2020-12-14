37 C
Abuja
Business

Court jails welder two years for electricity theft

A Magistrate court sitting at Keffi, Nasarawa State, has convicted and sentenced a welder, Babangida Malle of Gauta, Keffi Area office to two years imprisonment with option of N20,000 fine.

The court equally awarded a compensation of N30,000 for the energy illegally consumed by the convict.

The convict was arrested October 10, 2020 while hanging wire, that is, illegally consuming electricity without payment and taken to Keffi divisional police station.

The police charged him to court and the convict pleaded guilty to the offence of Mischief contrary to section 286 (2) of the penal code law.

