Members of my household positive for COVID-19 – SGF

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has disclosed that some members of his household has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release signed by him, he said they tested positive Saturday evening.

He said the affected persons are currently asymptomatic, and have been isolated.

Mustapha said they are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

“My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.

“I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.

“Please stay safe and protect yourself. Adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19.

“As a family, we covet your prayers.

“Please Take Responsibility for yourself and to protect our country!”

