Reno Omokri ask Buhari to return public funds used in treating him in London

Reno Omokri has asked President Buhari to refund to the treasury, public funds used in treating him in London.

The government critic, however, also backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to release any money for food importation.

According to Daily Post President Buhari had warned that his administration would keep a keen eye on food inflation in 2021.

But Omokri, in a tweet on his personal handle on Wednesday, asked Buhari not to also release forex for medical tourism’

“I agree with General Buhari that CBN should not give forex to food importers,” Omokri tweeted.

“And if that is the case, they should also not give money to those going for healthcare in the UK.

“@MBuhari should refund public funds used to treat him in London to the treasury.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

