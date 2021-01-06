Arewa media practitioners warn against fake news, inflammatory reports

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos







The Arewa Media Writers Association, on Tuesday, warned against promotion of fake news and inflammatory stories, especially on “social media platforms”, calling on all its members to observe cardinal principles of the group.

Chairman of Plateau State Chapter, Malam Abba Abubakar Yakubu, gave the warning at the group’s Annual General meeting, held in Jos, the state capital.

Yakubu said, it was very paramount to draw the attention of the members to the danger of fake news and use of social media to spread fake news capable of misleading members of the society, calling on all writers to continue to be professional and lead by example.

“As writers, we should always see ourselves, as educators. We must also strive in ensuring that the spread of fake news among users of social media, is mitigated particularly here in the North. We should always shun any story that is fake and unverifiable, ” he said.

He called on government to ensure better development of health facilities, education, economy, environment, security, and other developmental issues that have direct impact on the masses.

He added that the Association was planning of getting down to Secondary schools, to train students at the grassroots on how best to utilize social media, for positive advantage.