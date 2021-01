Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, with Army Number 8406, was born on August 10, 1966. He is from Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State and a member of the Regular Course 35 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Before his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff, he was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

He was also a former Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole. He took over from Major General Leo Irabor.