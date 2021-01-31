Ohanaeze Crisis: Group initiates peace, calls for withdrawal of court case

The Ndi-Igbo United Forum (NUF) Worldwide, has initiated moves to reconcile the warring factions in Ohanaeze, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.



Addressing journalists in Enugu at the weekend shortly after a joint meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Hon Chinedu Mba, chairman of BoT, announced that the meeting resolved to wade into the leadership crisis rocking Ohanaeze.



It would be recalled that following the emergence of Professor George Obiozor, as President-General of Ohanaeze, a faction of the organization led by Chidi Ibeh, had asked a High Court sitting in Bwari Abuja to restrain Obiozor who was elected at Owerri on January 10, by the Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze from parading himself as the President General or be sent to jail.



Ibeh, a former commissioner in Imo state, had earlier emerged as President-General of Ohanaeze during an election which took place in Enugu on Saturday, January 9.



“We agreed to reach out to the two factions to make them see the need to come together as members of one family in the interest of unity, peace, and development of Igboland,” Mba said.

The group called on Ibeh-led faction of Ohanaeze to withdraw the suit instituted against the Obiozor-led group to enhance the reconciliation effort of NUF.



He stressed the need for Ndigbo to speak with one voice in other to achieve their aims and objectives within the context of a united Nigeria.



The highlight of the meeting which took place at its National Headquarters in Enugu was the presentation of Certificates of Return to Ambassador Chief Anajemba Jude, and Comrade Barrister Loveth A. Uzoaro, national Deputy President, and Assistant Secretary-General (NUF) Worldwide respectively.



The presentation of the certificates was sequel to their victories in an earlier election to fill executive positions in the organization.