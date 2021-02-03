30 C
Abuja
Metro

COVID-19 protocols violation: NSITF directors scale fence to escape arrest

By Daniel Tyokua 


A mild drama played out in the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday when some high ranking  staff of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) abandoned their vehicles and scaled perimeter fence, to escape. arrest by FCT COVID-19 Enforcement team.


The NSITF was alleged to have gathered crowd of its staff across the country for a promotional Examination exercise at M and M Event Centre,  Area 11, Garki.


Head, Media and Enlightenment of the  Team, Ikharo Attah, disclosed that his team stormed the NSITF venue for the exercise,  following a tip off, that the exercise was going on without adherence to COVID-19 safety measures. 


He noted that while NSITF labour  leaders resisted arrest of the offending officers, they also took advantage of the rowdy situation to jump through the fence and escaped.


However, Attah confirmed that while the General Manager,  Health Safety and Environment and other top directors escaped, one person was arrested. 


Attah who expressed disappointment that a frontline agency of government, like NSITF failed to lead by example,  also vowed that the fleeing directors and others who flaunted the Presidential regulations would be prosecuted. 
While he pledged the commitment of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello to the health and safety of all residents.


He warned that the laws will not spare  any organisation or individual that violates the regulations.

According to him, the enforcement of regulations in FCT can’t be compromised by any standard,  as health of residents and other citizens was of utmost consideration to Nigeria’s economic growth. 

Attah said, ” we got a complaint from some of the staff of NSITF that the exercise was going on without any regard to the Presidential regulations,  that was why we stormed there.
“On arrival  at M and M Event Centre, Area 11, Garki, we discovered that NSITF has gathered its staff from different states across the country for a promotional exam, without complying with COVID-19 guidelines. 


“They claimed PTF had approved the exercise,  but could not produce any evidence,  while the union leaders refused that our team should not arrest anyone,  the too directors abandoned their cars, scaled through fence and escaped”

