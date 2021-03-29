29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Police debunk alleged arrest, detention of Enugu-based lawyer

Minister tasks new NSDC boss on sugar sufficiency…

AFCON Qualifier: Sanwo-Olu charges Super Eagle to beat…

Ijede/Itamaga road ready in May, says Sanwo-Olu, commissions…

Four suspects arrested while trying to rob policemen…

Alleged open defecation in Gbongan, planted lies –…

Lagos to shut Maza- Maza/Signal Barracks road for…

NANS condemns Sunday Igboho’s call for O’dua Republic,…

INSECURITY: Soldiers maul 49 Boko Haram fighters

Benue guber aspirant to create economic hubs if…

Metro

Lagos to shut Maza- Maza/Signal Barracks road for 2 months, list diversions

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to shut the road between Maza-Maza and Signal Barracks, Mile 2, along Lagos Badagry Expressway for repairs.


The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, announced that the repairs will commence on Monday, March 29th to May 31, 2021.


Oladeinde in a statement said that alternative routes have been made available with adequate traffic management measures in place to ensure movement despite the usual inconveniences.


Part of the statement read: “Motorists heading towards Apapa from Maza Maza are advised to use the newly constructed slip road by the Total Filling station to connect the ramp and access Apapa.


“Also those heading to Orile/Suru from Maza Maza will be diverted to the opening at Total Filling Station to link Toll lane and continue the movement to Orile or through the opening at Signal Barracks to access the service lane from toll lane to continue their journey.


“Motorists going to Oshodi from Maza Maza are also advised to ply the opening at Total Filling station to connect toll lane and drive down to the opening after Mile 2 underpass to utilize the opening before Signal Barracks and access the ramp with counter flow to Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway to arrive at Oshodi.


“Those coming from Oshodi to Orile will be directed to Mile 2 Oke to connect the ramp to Signal Barracks and go ahead to Orile while those going back to Oshodi are advised to make a U-turn and continue their trip to Oshodi.


“Other motorists from Otto Wharf should use the opening before Signal Barracks and connect the toll lane to continue their journey to Alaba/Orile.”


The commissioner urged residents to comply with traffic diversion to achieve the set goals of seamless movement.


The Commissioner assured that the state’s Traffic Management Personnel Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be deployed to the axis to manage traffic.


He warned that under no circumstances should officials be assaulted in the course of duty, as anyone caught in the act will be dealt with decisively.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Cleric Charges Christians On Thanksgiving

Editor

Flood claims 8 lives, affects 25,961 buildings in Katsina

Editor

FG delivers 42 trucks of food items to FCT

Editor

Abuja natives ask Police to change security measures

Editor

FCT ANCOPS inaugurates new executives

Editor

FCTA gives 9 banks seven day ultimatum to relocate

Editor

Fire incident averted in Enugu

Editor

Cult supremacy battle: One killed in Port Harcourt

Editor

FCT ANCOPSS urges government to develop rural areas

Editor

NTDs commences annual deworming exercise in FCT

Editor

Decrying Paul, Tochukwu Anyanwu’s cruel murder in Owerri: A call for justice

Editor

USAID, FCTA sign MoU to boost Primary Healthcare Services

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More