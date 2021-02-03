NIG tackles Peoples Gazette, Farooq Kperogi over onslaught on Prof. Gambari

The Nigeria Integrity Group (NIG) has described as “rascally lies and fictional tales” engineered by Peoples Gazette newspaper and Farooq Kperogi, targeted at Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff.

The group which describes Kperogi as a “serial regime hater” pointed out that, ‘the Peoples Gazette, the mendacious rag founded by surrogates of a leading opposition political party and funded by one of its potential presidential aspirants for the 2023 Presidential election, went on overdrive a couple of months back when it published a totally discredited muck-rate about Prof. Gambari and his son’.

NIG stated that the story was contained in a poorly written, ill-researched beer parlour gossip fit for the dustbin but which, of course, made the day of sick soul who wallow in dirt and putrescence.

NIG’s position which was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, Tuesday, and was jointly signed by Comrade Abdullahi Namadi Adamu, the National Coordinator, Prince Emmanuel Aguibe, National Secretary and Elder Ayo Bolaji, Director of Operations maintained that the group saw a few days ago, Farooq Kperogi’s imaginative flight of fancy in attempt to breathe life into story dead on arrival by inventing a fictional narrative about how it was Prof. Gambari who is behind People Gazette’s alleged media troubles.

NIG also emphasised that, “both Kperogi and the rag sheet he is defending trade on blackmail, are not far away from the dark and rotten money that powers their relentless, bitter and unremitting angst against President Buhari, Prof. Gambari and the present administration, and are ever faithful lapdogs and errand boys of Nigeria’s leading opposition political party noted for its legendary intellectual laziness and rich history of sleaze, corruption and graft”.

The rest of the statement reads: “Prof. Gambari is a breath of fresh air in governance circle and is already lauded for building on the achievement of his predecessor in positioning the Buhari Presidency for greater heights in grounding its vision and legacy.

“There is no doubt that while Peoples Gazette already in deep trouble for vicious lies against the Governor of Ebonyi State and Kperogi dwell in the putrid catacombs of muck- rakings and tale-telling, Prof. Gambari is helping to anchor the government’s proactive responses to the covid-19 pandemic, retooling the nation’s security and defense architecture and the core personnel that is driving it, and implementing substantive protocols that are sustaining the economy in the world of unparalleled challenges.

“Prof. Gambari is a well regarded and highly respected global citizen whose decades of tremendous accomplishments are almost peerless. He is bringing to bear in governance these decades of effective leadership and no amount of money induced lamentations by Kperogi and Peoples Gazette will deter him from serving President Buhari and the Nigerian people with vigour, zeal and uncommon commitment.

“While we warn the duo of Kperogi and Peoples Gazette to ply their dark trade and sell their dirty tales else where we will not hesitate to expose them, their patrons, the dark fund that is fuelling their animus against president Buhari and the fifth columnists who are aiding and abetting their unpatriotic acts, from the current path of infamy, they are threading to the anticipated season of sleaze they will unleash on the system as Femi Adesina warned not too long ago”.