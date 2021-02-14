27 C
Labour Matters

Labour Ministry Perm Sec tasks civil servants to shun corrupt practices

By Appolos Christian 

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has urged civil servants to shun corrupt practices in the discharge of their duties.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Yerima Peter Tarfa, said this in Abuja while flagging off the workshop on Anti-Corruption and Whistle-Blowing Policy organised for the Directorate Level officers of the ministry, the call was to complement the efforts of government in curbing corruption, by adopting transparent and anti-corruption practices in the conduct of government businesses.

He explained that the workshop was borne out of the need for civil servants to properly understand corruption and whistle-blowing policy, and how they could collectively and individually support the efforts of government in checking corrupt practices.

Contained in a press statement signed by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director/Head (Press and Public Relations)Permanent Secretary, was quoted to have said; “emphasised the need for civil servants to key into the anti-corruption war of the government, which is “one of the operational mantras of the present administration” and “an integral part of the crusade for national rebirth and social regeneration”.

“Tarfa noted that corruption goes beyond financial crimes to include other forms of malpractices in the conduct of government duties such as acts of omission, negligence and commission in the discharge of duties.

“He added that attitude to work, manner of interaction with stakeholders, both internal and external, all contribute directly and indirectly to corrupt practices.

“The Permanent Secretary urged the participants to engage effectively in the workshop, as the ministry expected them to become the new champions of the war against corruption in their various departments and units.

“Earlier, in a welcome address, Director, Special Duties and Projects Department of the Ministry, Dr Martina Nwordu, stated that the objective of the workshop is to create awareness among the directorate level officers in the Ministry on the dangers of corrupt practices and their roles, in the delivery of their duties, towards curbing the menace.

“The other objective is to stimulate interest in the participants to disseminate the content of the workshop to their colleagues and peers in their various departments and units.

