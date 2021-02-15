Abuja residents hail FG’s choice of new NDE DG

By Daniel Tyokua



Some Abuja residents have commended Federal Government over the appointment of acting Director General (DG) of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).



Recall that the federal government had through the office of minister of labour and productivity, Festus keyamo deemed it fit to appoint Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo to over see the affairs of the Directorate pending the appointment of subtantive Director General by Mr. President.



In their separate comments, a graduate Mr. Tanimu Bakari hailed FG over the dappointment, describing the new DG as an insider with the requisite knowledge and experience to take the Directorate to greater heights.



Gabriel James, a self-employed pointed out that Fikpo’s appointment would in no small measure speed up the the ongoing Special Public Work (SPW) scheme of the Buhari’s administration.

Also lending her voice, a serving NYSC member in Gwagwalada Mary Kefas tasked the new DG to create additional skills acquisition programmes with a view to reducing over dependency on the limited white collar jobs.

The Corps member encouraged youths to make judicious use of the resources or skills received through any NDE scheme aimed at becoming self-reliant in the society.