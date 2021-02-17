FCTA unveils new roadmap to end kidnappings

By Daniel Tyokua



The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has provided another detailed plan on ending incessant kidnappings in the territory.

Minister of the FCT, malam Muhammad Bello disclosed that the Administration will no longer tolerate scavengers, cultism and drug abuse activities.



He said the initiative was part of FCT Administration’s strategies to confront head-on the insecurity being experienced by the residents and ensure protection of lives and property.



Bello disclosed this during the regular FCT Security Committee meeting held recently.



In a statement issued on Wednesday by Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the minister, said scavengers who often operate under the influence of hard drugs, perpetrate a lot of criminal activities within the territory which will not be allowed.



“each time there is crisis, you find that people of no known address, people without any means of livelihood suddenly come up with arms and start fighting each other and killing each other. All these are done under the influence of drugs and this is something that we are going to confront head-on”.



The scavengers, the Minister revealed had hitherto concentrated their criminal activities on vandalizing public utilities but had now become major threats to lives and property, reiterating that their activities remain banned in the Federal Capital City.



Bello also said that there will now be an improved working synergy within the security and intelligence community in the FCT because the task of the provision of adequate security cannot be left to the police alone.

He also called for the support of the citizenry, especially in terms of providing intelligence to the security agencies.



The meeting was attended by FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jubrin, The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, traditional and religious leaders, Area Council Chairmen, heads of relevant FCTA agencies and departments as well as heads of the various military and para-military formations in the FCT.

