30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

70th Birthday: Okebukola is a transformative leader and…

IPMAN, BCO commends Buhari over nomination of Bawa…

Group Lauds Governor For Women Inclusiveness – Princess…

Plan International: Eulogies as Hussaini Abdu steps down…

FCTA unveils new roadmap to end kidnappings

Politics has subsumed economics in Nigeria’s budgeting processes…

Kagara abduction: Declare state of emergency on insecurity,…

Buhari dispatches security chiefs to ensure release of…

Global peace group warns against civil war –…

Reps commence screening of Service Chiefs designate for…

Metro

FCTA unveils new roadmap to end kidnappings

 

By Daniel Tyokua 


The Federal Capital Territory  Administration, FCTA, has provided another detailed plan on ending incessant kidnappings in the territory.
Minister of the FCT, malam Muhammad Bello disclosed that the Administration will no longer tolerate scavengers, cultism and drug abuse activities.


He said the initiative was part of FCT Administration’s strategies to confront head-on the insecurity being experienced by the residents and ensure protection of lives and property.


Bello disclosed this during  the regular FCT Security Committee meeting held recently.


In a statement issued on Wednesday by Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the minister, said scavengers who often operate under the influence of hard drugs, perpetrate a lot of criminal activities within the territory which will not be allowed.


“each time there is crisis, you find that people of no known address, people without any means of livelihood suddenly come up with arms and start fighting each other and killing each other. All these are done under the influence of drugs and this is something that we are going to confront head-on”. 


The scavengers, the Minister revealed had hitherto concentrated their criminal activities on vandalizing public utilities but had now become major threats to lives and property, reiterating that their activities remain banned in the Federal Capital City.


Bello also said that there will now be an improved working synergy within the security and intelligence community in the FCT because the task of the provision of adequate security cannot be left to the police alone.

He also called for the support of the citizenry, especially in terms of providing intelligence to the security agencies.


The meeting was attended by FCTA  Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jubrin, The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, traditional and religious leaders, Area Council Chairmen, heads of relevant FCTA agencies and departments as well as heads of the various military and para-military formations in the FCT.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Social restriction order: FCT police vow to ensure compliance

Editor

Igbo leader seeks FCT police help over killing of members

Editor

Illegal schools won’t exist in FCT – Minister

Editor

Collapsed School: Building plan not altered, says mgt

Editor

Insecurity: Unknown Gunmen Assassinates Egume Vigilante Group Chairman In Kogi

Editor

“Gov’t should build CCTV cameras, not individuals”

Editor

Court convicts ex- Access bank staff for N9m fraud

Editor

How gun runners killed DSS operative in Plateau

Editor

Logjam: FCTA stops early hour vehicle inspection

Editor

Man bags 3yrs imprisonment over SPDC job scam

Editor

NSCDC mobilises 3,000 personnel for Independence celebration in FCT

Editor

Days of indiscipline in FCT are over-New director HR

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More