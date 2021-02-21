29 C
News

Anambra 2021: CENSTLEYO engages Hon Azubogu

From Isaac Ojo, Ifeoma Ejiofor Nnewi

The Center for Strategic Leadership and Youths Orientation (CENSTLEYO) an emerging umbrella body for all the youths in Nigeria, on Friday engaged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Hon Chris Azubogu in a political interaction.


The political jaw-jaw with the theme “Face the fact with youths” took place at Oma Event Center, Awka, Anambra State.


In his introductory remarks, the founder of CENSTLEYO Mr Imah Felix Emeka said that any youth who has anything to offer the state should key into the structural platform presented by the group.


He expressed worry that young people across the country find it difficult to organize themselves and be useful to the society without the backing of politicians who may not be really interested in helping them.


Mr Imah noted that unscrupulous politicians only use the youths during elections and abandoned them to their fate immediately after assuming political offices.


The Program Director of CENSTLEYO, Comrade Uche Madubuko who presented the aim and objectives of the interaction said that the youths of Anambra State are set to shun politics of lie, deceit and money.


Comrade Madubuko said that the youths are passionate about bringing the most qualified among the aspirants to actually become the governor of Anambra State come March 2022.
He said CENSTLEYO present the safe platform for political discuss, noting that all the issues raised would be documented to measure how prepared the governorship aspirants are.


The PDP governorship aspirant Hon Chris Azubogu, who is representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas in the green chamber of the National Assembly during his presentation said that he has always been engaged in institutional reforms.


Hon Azubogu noted that he developed a software that helped Mr Peter Obi to cut cost of governance.


“Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju failed because he couldn’t manage cost of governance which led to his rejection by the people of the state and even his political party.

“Mr Peter Obi made use of our software and he was able to save over hundred million Naira every month,” he noted.


The governorship aspirant who said that he is adequately prepared to give Anambra State, a transparent, credible and five star governance, noted that his positive contribution to governance and development in the State, made Chief Chukwuemeka Ojukwu and Mr Peter Obi gave him recommendation to go for House of Representatives for the first time.


The lawmaker used the occasion to present his blueprint to activate all the sectors that are not working in the state at the moment.


He stressed the importance of having a financially disciplined governor who by his approach to governance can attract funds to support the dwindling federal allocation.


Azubogu said that he would rebuild procedures for transforming government institutions if he gets the mandate of Anambra people on November 16.


Hon Kenneth Ndubuisi, Hon Emeka Okenwa(Egbe) and others accompanied the governorship aspirant to the event.

