27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

Cover

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Schoolgirls kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State last Friday have regained their freedom.

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who confirmed the news on Tuesday, said the girls were released with the help of repentant bandits without any ransom paid.

The Governor put the number of girls recovered at 279, although the police had earlier said 317 girls were kidnapped.

The released girls arrived at the Zamfara State Government House in Gusau early on Tuesday wearing face masks and light blue and brown chadors. They had breakfast and were scheduled to visit the hospital for checks before a reunion with their families.

The girls’ kidnapping on Friday was the latest in a series of school abductions that has rocked the country in the past three months.

“I am very exhausted and very devastated,” Governor Matwalle told reporters on Tuesday, “but I thank God that with the prayers of Nigerians we are able to secure their release.”

He said his government will continue to negotiate with bandits – some who may have been involved in the abduction – and convince them to accept a peace deal. “We want to bring everybody on board,” he said.

Governor Matawalle also noted that the released girls will undergo counseling.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari commends 13 States for raising #EndSARS judicial panels

Editor

Gov Ambode lauds Ugwuanyi's devt strides

Editor

Court Reverses Suspension Of Five Kano Lawmakers

Editor

Buhari vow more support for Military to finish off Boko Haram

Editor

Supreme Court slams N1m fine against Dankofa, reprimands lawyer for delayed adjudication

Editor

COVID-19: Kano NASS Members Donate Over N22 Million To Fund Raising Committee

Editor

COVID-19: Ganduje Expresses Fear Over Community Transmission In Kano

Editor

I’ve no ambition for presidency – Wike

Editor

Reps will enforce code of conduct among members- Lawal

Editor

Covid -19: Nigeria records 10 new cases, 3 in FCT, 7 in Lagos

Editor

COVID-19: FG imposes fresh measures

Editor

UN lauds Nigeria’s fight against Coronavirus

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More