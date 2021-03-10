33 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Health workers union mourn Secretary General, 2 family…

ITF Allegations: Muslim group warns MURIC against divisive…

Restructuring: Easier and best route to greatness –…

NLC protest, a needless distraction, says PGF DG

NLC Storms National Assembly

COVID-19:Ganduje Launches Aggressive Vaccination Campaign As 209, 520…

Kano NLC Protests Move To Decetralise Minimum Wage

Unpaid teachers turn Rivers Govt House to prayerground

Senate employs external Auditor to investigate Funds in…

Bill to decentralise minimum wage law: NLC,TUC lead…

Health

Health workers union mourn Secretary General, 2 family members

By Hassan Zaggi

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has expressed shock over the demise of its Secretary General, Dr. Silas Adamu.

Dr. Adamu died along with his wife and daughter in a ghastly motor accident along Abuja-Kaduna express way on Monday.

A statement signed by the Media Consultant to the MHWUN, Jack Lanpang, on behalf of the President of the union, Josiah Biobelemoye, described the late Dr. Adamu as “ an illustrious son, a patriot, nationalist and detribalised figure whose friendship and association cut across ethnic and religious lines.”

The statement reads in part: “With a terrible sense of loss but total submission to the will of the Almighty God, the Central Working committee of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) wishes to announce the untimely death of its Secretary General, Comrade (Dr.) Silas G. Adamu, in a ghastly motor accident on the Abuja – Kaduna expressway yesterday being Monday, the 8th of March, 2021.

“The accident also claimed the lives of his wife Mrs. Mercy Adamu and daughter Miss Kubai Joy Adamu.

“Late Comrade Silas Adamu joined the services of the union on the 1st of August, 2000 as Principal Organizing Secretary and rose to become the Secretary General in September, 2015.

“He remained passionate about the unity and development of the union until he died.  He always advocated for education and investment in human capital as fundamentals for our advancement into a peaceful and prosperous union.

“Comrade Silas has gone but the lives he touched positively will remain worthy ambassadors for the virtues he stood for in his admirable life time. 

“His legacies of absolute loyalty to his principals and humble disposition towards his staff and associates will surely continue to contribute to the betterment of humanity as a whole.

“The union shall surely miss him.

“May his gentle soul and the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace, Amen.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NCDC backs Delta, Enugu to battle yellow fever

Editor

Covid19: CAN chairman tests positive

Editor

NGO targets 10m Nigerians for HIV self-testing

Editor

Medical lab science postgraduate college harps on collaboration among health experts in Africa

Editor

COVID-19: 11 Health Experts Volunteer To Work With Kano Govt., As Ganduje Moves To Establish 10 Isolation Centres

Editor

Lagos biosafety laboratory commences operation

Editor

Malnutrition fuels kidney disease related deaths in Nigeria- Expert

Editor

FG warns against second wave of Covid-19

Editor

Nasarawa Govt,Carter center to fight Tropical Diseases

Editor

COVID-19: Kano Commences Screening At Govt. House

Editor

Nurses are over worked in Africa, WHO laments

Editor

Ganduje Says Kano COVID-19-Free Status The Art Of God, As He Inspects Dangote’s Isolation Centre

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More