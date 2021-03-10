Health workers union mourn Secretary General, 2 family members

By Hassan Zaggi

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has expressed shock over the demise of its Secretary General, Dr. Silas Adamu.

Dr. Adamu died along with his wife and daughter in a ghastly motor accident along Abuja-Kaduna express way on Monday.

A statement signed by the Media Consultant to the MHWUN, Jack Lanpang, on behalf of the President of the union, Josiah Biobelemoye, described the late Dr. Adamu as “ an illustrious son, a patriot, nationalist and detribalised figure whose friendship and association cut across ethnic and religious lines.”

The statement reads in part: “With a terrible sense of loss but total submission to the will of the Almighty God, the Central Working committee of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) wishes to announce the untimely death of its Secretary General, Comrade (Dr.) Silas G. Adamu, in a ghastly motor accident on the Abuja – Kaduna expressway yesterday being Monday, the 8th of March, 2021.

“The accident also claimed the lives of his wife Mrs. Mercy Adamu and daughter Miss Kubai Joy Adamu.

“Late Comrade Silas Adamu joined the services of the union on the 1st of August, 2000 as Principal Organizing Secretary and rose to become the Secretary General in September, 2015.

“He remained passionate about the unity and development of the union until he died. He always advocated for education and investment in human capital as fundamentals for our advancement into a peaceful and prosperous union.

“Comrade Silas has gone but the lives he touched positively will remain worthy ambassadors for the virtues he stood for in his admirable life time.

“His legacies of absolute loyalty to his principals and humble disposition towards his staff and associates will surely continue to contribute to the betterment of humanity as a whole.

“The union shall surely miss him.

“May his gentle soul and the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace, Amen.”