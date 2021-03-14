32 C
Education

LASU gets second position on 2021 emerging economies university rankings

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

 Lagos State University (LASU) has again clinched the second best position on the 2021 emerging economies university rankings.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oyedamola Oke received with delight the great news of the University’s new rating as Second Best University in Nigeria on the 2021 Emerging Economies University Rankings released by the Times Higher Education (THE) on Tuesday.

In a press release signed by Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, Prof. Oke in his congratulatory message also unequivocally stated that the new status of the University is heartwarming, and a further attestation to her quality teaching, research exploits and robust service delivery.

The release read “The Acting Vice Chancellor therefore applauds the invaluable and immeasurable contributions of all stakeholders including, the Lagos State Government, members of staff (Teaching and Non-Teaching), and our world class students towards the newest ranking of the Institution.”

Prof. Oke noted that without the unwavering support and commitment of all stakeholders to the “LASU Project”, the feats would have been unattainable.

He also urged members of staff and the world class students (postgraduates and undergraduates) to be steadfast; continue to keep faith, work and walk with the University Management in her desire to claim the University’s pride of place among the comity of Universities not only in Nigeria, but the world at large.

The Acting Vice Chancellor recalled also that Lagos State University had, in 2020, been celebrated as the Second Best University in Nigeria as ranked by Times Higher Education (THE) World University ranking for 2021.

