Osinbajo, Lawan, Onaiyekan, others storm Imo for Uzodimma’s one year in office

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Owerri the capital of Imo state was agog yesterday as eminent Nigerians from all walks of life led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended inter denominational church service heralding Governor Hope Uzodimma’s one year in office as the duly elected governor of the Eastern Heartland State.

The well attended occasion which was held at the newly renovated Dan Anyiam Stadium complex had in attendance, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President and his Deputy, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Governors of Lagos, Eboniyi, Kogi, and Ekiti states as well as His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan

Others include the Interim Caretaker Committee National Chairman of APC, Governor Mai Malam Bunu, who’s also Yobe State Governor, His Excellency, Governor Kayode Fayemi, the chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, HE Ambassador George Obiozor, the President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dame Patience Jonathan, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator T.A. Orji, Senator Mike Uche among other personalities.

In his sermon, Archbishop A.J.V Obinna, of Owerri Catholic Archdeaconry reading the Gospel of John 3: 14-21 canvassed the need for leaders to embrace and enthrone peace and love among the populace.

Obinna enjoined the Governor to intensify efforts in attaining the people’s needs lamenting that many Nigerian leaders prefer darkness to light.

He also decried the level of corruption and insecurities bedeviling the nation saying that things have not only fallen apart in Nigeria but the nation have fallen into piece.

In his speech, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo described Governor Uzodimma as” a dear brother and the great hope of Imolites” reiterating that the Governor is a product of divine grace.

Osinbajo commended the Governor for his giant strides in road constructions and rehabilitations,his transformations in terms of the ease of doing businesses in the state,his revolution in Agriculture, Health and power sectors among other socioeconomic activities.

Quoting biblical book of 1st Samuel 2vs30 he further applauded the Shared Prosperity and 3 R administrative mantra for tagging the state 2021 budget as a budget for wealth creation.

The Vice President also advised Nigerian leaders on the need to remain focused saying that the nation’s problems today are stepping Stones to the nation’s future greatness.

Earlier in his speech, Governor Uzodimma expressed gratitude to the personalities for their solidarity and labour of love since his assumption of office.

According to him “the occasion is an emotional reminder of the rough roads, me and my supporters travelled over a year ago to get victory and to appreciate God in His divine restoration of the mandate the people freely gave to me”

He vowed to serve the people in all honesty and sincerity of purpose and never to loot their common patrimony nor to be richer than the state.

The governor said his vision is to leave the state better than he met it saying that his predecessor never gave him any handover note nor any money left in the state treasury.

Uzodimma described his greatest achievement as restoring confidence and trust in governance and wrestling power out of people who wants to enslave the state.

He pointed out that he had monumental challenges when he assumed office informing that 99% of civil servants in the state have been paid their salaries upto date.