27.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Firm wants FG to stop handover of National…

President of Igbo extraction: Nigeria Youth Organization to…

Igbo, Hausa,Yoruba must surrender ethnic identities to Nigeria

The giant and hero of our clime

National Convention: APC must return to the grassroots…

COVID -19: Musharak to kick-start fumigation, decontamination of…

Osinbajo, Lawan, Onaiyekan, others storm Imo for Uzodimma’s…

Bagudu restates commitment to provision of basic amenities…

PRP flays plan to transport COVID- 19 vaccines…

Eastern Gauge Rail Line: Igbo Assembly rejects project

News

Two months deadline, reason for spike in insecurity in Nigeria – HURIWA

The Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has attributed the recent spike in kidnapping and other security crisis in the North West to the two months ultimatum issued to bandits by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Governor Bello Mattawalle of Zamfara State recently disclosed that the President, while deploying 6,000 soldiers to the state to combat the incessant security crisis in the state, gave bandits two months to repent.

Following several abductions and killings in the region since the deadline was issued, HURIWA in a statement on Sunday blamed the President for giving the ultimatum.

The statement reads in part, “President Muhammadu Buhari promised Nigerians that the Jangebe Zamfara school kidnapping will be the last but sadly because he lacks the political will to deal with terrorists, these same terrorists have once more struck at the heart of Kaduna and taken away dozens of female students and till now President Muhammadu Buhari is busy dishing out incoherent orders to his military forces.
“On one hand the President threatens to deal with the terrorists but on the other hand, he gave them two months to decide whether to stop KIDNAPPING.

“Nigerians should know by now that this government lacks the capacity to protect it and the best bet is for the masses to organise demonstrations to call on the United States of America and the United Nations to come into Nigeria and rescue the citizens before we are all kidnapped”.
Bandits on Sunday attacked a Government Science Secondary School in Ikara, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State in an attempt to kidnap students.

However, their plot was foiled as military and other security agencies reportedly repelled them.

The State’s Internal Security and Home Affairs Commissioner, Samuel Aruwan while briefing newsmen on Sunday said the gunmen carried out the attack on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

BREAKING: Maina collapses in court

Editor

COVID 19: Bauchi Revenue Board extends date for tax remittances

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

#EndSARS Protests: Ugwuanyi imposes curfew on Enugu metropolis

Editor

Anambra South: FG To Arraign Obinna Uzor, His Lawyer, Three Others Monday Over Fraud/Forgery

Editor

Lawmaker decries level of filth in Anambra

Editor

Reps appropriation committee warns MDA’s against tampering with 2020 Budget

Editor

Insecurity: Octogenarian advises Zamfara gov on way out

Editor

NASC appoints Akubueze Clerk House of Reps, confirms Ono as CNA

Editor

EFCC arrests 16 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun, Lagos

Editor

NALDA to train 17, 000 rabbit farmers nationwide

Editor

South West Dev Commission Bill splits Senate

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More