Buhari honours Izuchukwu, Enugu-born winner of national scientists presidential award

By Ralph Christopher 


President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, honoured Master Izuchukwu Godswill Edeani, Enugu State student, who won this year’s edition of “The 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award” (774 – YONSPA).


Master Izuchukwu clinched the coveted victory after a keen contest in Abuja, on Sunday. 


The prestigious national scientists presidential award was presented to Master Edeani by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on behalf of President Buhari, at the popular Eagle Square, Abuja. 


The historic event was witnessed by the Senate Committee Chairman on Science and Technology, Senator Uche Ekwunife, the Minister of Science and Technology, Hon. Ogbonaya Onu and the Enugu State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Sir. Obi Kama, who represented Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, among others. 


Master Edeani, an indigene of Nara in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, is a 16-year old student of Air force Comprehensive School, Agbani, Nkanu West LGA.


He won the first position at the “National Final Science Competitive Examination of the 774 – YONSPA”, held in the Headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Science And Technology, Abuja, on March 14, 2021.


The Enugu State Government had congratulated the winner for making the state proud.


The Enugu State  Science and Technology Commissioner, Kama, had disclosed that Master Edeani was sponsored to the national competition by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, after he emerged winner in the exercise organized by the state government.


The Commissioner  noted that the accomplishment was one of the fallouts of Gov. Ugwuanyi administration’s transformational agenda and huge investments in the education sector, especially in science and technology.

The Commissioner had also disclosed that Master Edeani will be honoured with a Presidential Financial Award of N1million and also a Presidential Academic Award/scholarship to PhD level in any Nigerian University, which took place, on Monday.

