ECCIMA flays bureaucratic bottlenecks against SME’s innovations



From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has made a passionate appeal for the removal of bureaucratic bottlenecks and regulations by government agencies hindering Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) and startups in business.



It urged stakeholders in Public and Private sector axis to check the cankerworm drastically, stating it hinders innovations and development of fresh ideas in the system.

The President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Sir Emeka Nwandu, made the appeal in his address to delivered at the opening ceremony of the on going 32nd Enugu International trade fair, held at the weekend.



He tasked the public sector to speed up the process of creating the enabling environment for people with new ideas to boldly come up for identification.



He stated: “It is the right time both the Public and Private Sector seriously and meaningfully engage each other in removing the bureaucratic bottlenecks and over regulations by government agencies that hinder the innovations and development of new ideas by startups and the Small and Medium Enterprises”



“It is the right time for us to work as partners in progress and close up the gaps in our relationship between the private sector and the public sector which has affected to a reasonable extent the support to startups with beautiful ideas. The Public sector must speed up the process of creating the enabling environment for people with new ideas to boldly come up for identification”.



Commenting on the theme of the 32nd Enugu International trade fair captioned,l “Promoting New Technologies,Business ideas and Strategies for Rapid Economic Growth and Development in Nigeria”, the ECCIMA President stressed that the reality of the nation’s economic challenges as occasioned by the the new normal has made it indispensable that we identify new technologies, business ideas and strategies that would lead to the rapid development of the nation’s economy.



He assured that the 32nd Enugu International trade fair will live up to expectations observing all COVID-19 protocols,since ECCIMA within it’s limits provided the necessary facilities amidst expectations for the Federal government to enhance socio-infrastructural development of the permanent complex just as the Lagos and Kaduna international trade fair complexes.