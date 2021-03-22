24.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Angst, condemnation trail assassination attempt on Gov Ortom

Insecurity: Zamfara Police arrest 10, assure public of…

‘Allegation of aircrafts drop arms for gold in…

Jakande will live in people’s heart forever, says…

Sanwo-Olu intervenes in 6years – long power outage…

NCC concluding plans to regulate e-waste – Danbatta

Recycling industry will create jobs for jobless Youths,…

ECCIMA flays bureaucratic bottlenecks against SME’s innovations

Aiteo alerts public, flays Shell for alleged sponsored…

Shippers’ Council to sanitise barge operations with regulatory…

Business

Aiteo alerts public, flays Shell for alleged sponsored media attacks

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

Indigenous oil firm, Aiteo, has alerted the general public to the malicious media campaign allegedly being sponsored against it and its Executive Vice Chairman, Benedict Peters, by Shell over its claim of discrepancies in the former’s reconciled oil figures.

Aiteo had requested Shell to account and pay for over 16 million barrels of oil belonging to it and the Nigerian Government, which it said were missing through the oil major’s actions and activities.

In a statement, Aiteo’s Group Head, Media Operations, Ndiana Matthew, explained that “hitherto unchallenged evidence of this missing crude is exemplified by the discrepancies in the production figures independently reported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

“As is standard in the industry, DPR reports actual reconciled production volumes from the wells that flow to the terminal. Their records and statistics align with Aiteo’s reconciled production figures. NNPC, on the other hand, reports crude measured at the tanks in the terminal exclusively managed, operated and controlled by the IOC.”

The figures (in barrels) from both government agencies for the three-year period are as follows: 2016: NNPC 16 million v DPR 22 million; 2017: NNPC 13.5 million v DPR 21 million, and 2018: NNPC 15 million v DPR 25 million.

Opposing Shell, however, a media conference held last week by the Concerned Nigerians and some civil societies, including the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, African Human Rights Centre and National Association of Nigerian Students, had alleged that Shell was instigating individuals and entities for a global smear campaign against Aiteo.

Reacting to this, Aiteo said the participants only confirmed that Shell has committed substantial resources towards impugning its corporate integrity, presumably to punish it “for its temerity to demand and insist on its contractual and commercial relationship rights.”

According to Ndiana, the outcome of the media campaign would create unnecessary digressions and distractions from the current issues encapsulated the firm’s demands.

He said that Aiteo was also aware that the campaign would rely heavily on anonymous dissemination and deployment by remunerated proxy “of deliberate misinformation and incorrect reportage aimed at discrediting and tarnishing our reputation, locally and internationally.”

Therefore, it felt constrained “to put on notice the government, our shareholders, host communities, investors, the international community and the general public about the existence of this disgraceful, unbecoming and unacceptably inappropriate media campaign.”

Aiteo alleged that the millions of barrels yet unaccounted for were due to Shell’s use of unapproved metering equipment at its terminal, adding that the DPR, after investigations upon complaints by the Local Oil Companies (LOCs), including Aiteo, had identified irregularities in that respect and rejected the methodology used.

“DPR issued further directions affirming its non-approval of the equipment used by the IOC,” Aiteo disclosed. “In doing so, it imposed a sanction in the sum of N250,000 on the oil giant for violation of Part 1, Section 2(d) of the Mineral Oil Safety Regulations and provisions of section 51 of the Petroleum Act 1969.”

It regretted that though several courts had also effectively disposed of Shell’s allegations through judicial pronouncements, the IOC continued to use the unapproved metering equipment, thereby continually understating the crude oil due to certain LOCs, including Aiteo.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Maritime stakeholders applaud Jamoh’s appointment, set agenda

Editor

Effective service delivery: FG instructs social security stakeholders to harmonize data

Editor

Farm Products: Zamfara farmers seek divne, govt intervention

Editor

Obiora assumes duty as CBN new Deputy Governor

Editor

EFCC rests former Power Minister, Mohammed Wakil, over PHCN payments

Editor

SON seals Lagos plaza adulterating lubricants

Editor

NCS 1,243 immigrants, claims drop inarms, drugs import over border closure

Editor

NRC generates N1.4bn IGR, remits N245m to TSA

Editor

AFDB, FG to commit $500m for establishment of agric Processing Zones

Editor

Senate lauds Danbatta’s 5-year score card

Editor

Crowd 1 not a Ponzi scheme, says Nigerian MD speaks

Editor

Customs FOU Zone C intercepts unregistered drugs, others worth over N869m

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More