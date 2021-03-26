36 C
RSG to reduce youth unemployment

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has declared its commitment to reduce Youth unemployment  across the State.

The state Deputy Governor,  Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this on Thursday, while playing host to the Youth Action Hub, Nigeria at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Dr. Banigo said Government is providing skills for self-employment through agriculture, in arts and digital economy to further develop the potentials of the yourhs. 

The Deputy Governor who expressed  delight to see that the youths in the state are doing so much for themselves, said the Governor Nyesom Wike led administration would continue to support and partner with Rivers State youths to achieve set goals. 

She said “our girls even the boys should be educated fully, because the narrative now is moving very fast from the girl child to the boy child”, noting that when the boy child is neglected it would lead to more crisis.

“Our youths can do a lot of things, they should not be hiding away in the creeks, they should not be doing illegal oil bunkering (kpo-fire), or involved in cultism, gangsteerism, kidnapping and armed robbery”. 

Dr. Banigo who thanked the Youth Action Hub Nigeria, for presenting an award of excellence to her, in recognition of her selfless service to God and humanity, noted that it would spur her to render more service.

Earlier in his remarks, the National Coordinator of Youth Action Hub, Nigeria Mr.  Hanato Chizi Weli said the Youth Action Hub initiative was created by Youths at the United Nations conference on trade and Development Youth Forum in October, 2018 in Geneva, with the principle “For youths, by youths”. 

He said the Deputy Governor was conferred with the award in recognition of her selfless service to God and humanity.

