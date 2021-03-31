32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

I never advocated tenure elongation – Lawan

Anambra Guber: My emergence will strengthen PDP –…

I will woo Buhari, Tinubu, Ali Modu Sheriff…

Armed herdsmen invade Ebonyi community, kill Priest, 5…

Rape cases constitute 90% of criminal cases in…

42yrs after, NIWA commissions Onitsha commercial barge

2021 Budget: FCTA proposes N83.4 billion for transport…

Discos failed to remit N510.53bn last year, says…

Revenue generation from NLNG now $114bn – Buhari

Tenure Extension: IGP Adamu knows fate April 16

Politics

Amaechi’s zoning of governorship to riverine will not stand – Abe

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The former senator representing Rivers South-East, Magnus Abe,  has declared that the announcement by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi purportedly zoning the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship to the riverine part of the state will never stand.

This as Senator Abe has described Amaechi’s announcement as a “Greek gift” intended to set the riverine people against other parts of Rivers State.

Abe made the declaration on Tuesday, while addressing  his supporters at the Freedom House, Port Harcourt.

He stressed that no group in the state could produce a governor without the support and cooperation of other parts of the state, adding that the Minister was only expressing his personal opinion in the choice of governorship candidate and not the mind of all the party members.

According to Abe: “It is a Greek gift. It will fetch you nothing because it was not well intended, and it was not well intentioned. When the mind of the person giving you something is not clear, you know that gift will not be useful to you”. 

“When he (Amaechi) went to Gokana, he said there would be no imposition in the party. And that party members should be allowed to choose a candidate of their choice. And I thought that was a subtle attempt to try to warm  back people on your heart, to show that party has now learnt its lesson, and was willing to do things differently, so that we can move forward and succeed. 

“But, a few days ago, I saw a video clip of the same man in Ogu/Bolo announcing that they should go and prepare for a riverine governor. And that the governorship has been zoned to Ogu/Bolo, Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Degema. And I said, is that a sign of change?

“Let me say it here loud and clear, that what the Minister expressed in Ogu/Bolo, is his personal opinion. He does not speak for all of us in the APC. 

“When you want to Zone, there must be a process. There must be consultation. The people that are being zoned in must understand why they are zone in. And the people that are zoned out must know why they are being zoned out. I want to stand here and say that it will not work.

“No group in Rivers State can produce a governor without the support, without the cooperation, without consultation with others groups in the state. No one individual has that power”.   

The former federal lawmaker, also dismissed insinuation that he was employed by Amaechi when he was the state government, insisting that it was Rivers State government that employed both of them.

He maintained: “I want to say emphatically that, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi was my  boss  and I respect him; and I have always respected him. But, I was not his staff and I was not his employee. 

“We were both employees of Rivers State government. He, as governor, was an employee to the government. I, as Secretary to the Rivers State Government, was an employee of Rivers State Government”. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

2023: Those hoping on me will be disappointed – Wike

Editor

Resign now, group tells Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege

Editor

Edo Poll: Stakeholders Express Concern Over Conducts Of Politicians, Threats Of Violence

Editor

APC, PGF condole Kwara governor over father’s death

Editor

Niger police invite APC chairman, EXCOs over allegation of poor financial records

Editor

Great Seer Primate Ayodele Predicts Winner Of Ondo State Election

Editor

APC: Yobe bows to pressure, concedes National Secretary seat to Bornu

Editor

Imo PDP debunks Ihedioha’s rumoured defection to APC

Editor

PDP Senators hail Buhari over Edo guber poll

Editor

Your counsel to Wike on hostility towards FG, diversionary, inconsequential, Eze tells Abe

Editor

Benue PDP chair charges councillors on quality legislation

Editor

APGA kicks as Abia H’Assembly clears professor Mkpa as ABSIEC boss

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More