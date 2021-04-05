32 C
Abuja
Health

Minister harps on role of medicinal plants in handing COVID-19

By Hassan Zaggi

The Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, has reiterated the relevance of medicinal plants in the handling of COVID-19 and other common ailments.

Speaking at the official launch and public presentation of 3 books, written by Pharm Zainab Ujudud Shariff, in Abuja, the Minister explained that this was partly due to the immune-boosting, antioxidant and nutritional support of the medicinal plants.

The three books presented included Common Medicinal Plants In Nigeria; Medicinal Plants First Aid Kit (The Kitchen Spice rack); and Healing Recipes and Herbal Therapy for common Ailments is yet another giant stride in this area.

The Minister noted that the presentation of the three books was  the result of the passion of a staff that has gone beyond her official call of duty to make documentations of her scientific research findings in the field of medicinal plants.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to take advantage and equip ourselves with knowledge of indegenous medicinal plants from these books.

Responding to questions from journalists, the author of the three books, Pharm Zainab Ujudud Shariff, revealed that the books were a  deliberate attempt to look at the conservation of natural plants.

Responding to a question on how medicinal plants can help in tackling COVID-19, she said: “Whether we like it or not, the greatest scientists that ever lived, the one that teaches the science, the one that is the science of the universe, that is the Almighty God, the best scientists, if you trust in Him and give Him the belief, he will bring the remedy.

“This is because for every ailment that comes, it comes with the remedy. COVID-19 is not an exception. There is nothing about COVID-19 if you belief in God.

“What I see is that our people are dying because they are full of toxins. Toxins that are causing problems in the liver and kidney, toxins from colonial mentality. It is time to bring back traditional component, traditional foods.”

She, however, stressed that, “medicinal plants are gift of God for inflicted humanity. We need to look inward. The Garlic, you see, the Onion you over look, the Tomatoes you underrate, pepper and many others are full of phyto nutrients and phyto chemicals. They can boost immunity. When your immunity is boosted, the ability to resist COVID will be there.

“I am insisting, go back to tradition, go back to traditional remedies. All we need to do is to improve in them so we can have job opportunities for our people.” 

