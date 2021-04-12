26 C
Abuja
Nov polls: PDP will restore hope in Anambra – Ologbondiyan

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that PDP is the only hope for the state to rebuild and realize its full potentials, boasting that it will coast to victory in the November 6, governorship election.

He pointed out that the manifest dearth of electoral activities in other parties in the state shows that they have already given up ahead of the November election noting that the sweeping victory of the PDP in the recent Abia state National Assembly bye-election, signals that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have lost all foothold in the Southeast.

Ologbondiyan, who stated this while playing host to a coalition of Anambra youths under the aegis of Anambra Youth Initiative For Good Governance, in Abuja, stressed that the assemblage of leading aspirants as well as the surge of the people to the PDP, clearly indicate their resolve to elect the next governor of the state on the platform of the PDP, according to a statement, signed by Richard Ihediwa Assistant Director, (Head of Unit), Publicity Department of PDP on Sunday.

“Ndi Anambra are very industrious, resourceful and inventive people and they have collectively realized that they can only achieve their full potentials on the platform of the PDP.

“This is particularly given our robust manifesto and wealth creation principles of inclusiveness, transparency, accountability, massive infrastructural development and empowerment of the people.

“Across our nation today, it is only PDP governors that are commissioning legacy projects. From Rivers to Bauchi, Sokoto to Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom to Benue, Abia, Adamawa, Edo, Oyo, Cross River, Zamfara, Enugu, Taraba to Delta state, projects upon projects are being commissioned on daily basis in line with the manifesto of our great party” he stated

