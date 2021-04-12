26 C
AMAC gives Sa’Karuyi’s palace, Gwarimpa school face-lift

By Daniel Tyokua


The authorities of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have upgraded the palace of Sa’Karuyi Karu, LEA Primary School, Gwarimpa Village and other projects within the council.


During the inauguration of  Sa’Karuyi’s palace, HRH Emmanuel Kyauta at the weekend, the Chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido said upgrading of the palace entrance was to add value to royalty and tradition.

He explained that the project would give the traditional rulers comfort, and help them in running affairs of their people well.


“This new upgraded palace would further encourage successful authorities to even think of adding more value, we therefore thanked the people of Karu for allowing the council execute the project.


“We also want to encourage the chief and his subjects on the need to protect government infrastructure, Infrastructure of this nature comes but not all the time because of paucity of fund” he said.

Candido disclosed that the Council under his watch also upgraded the palaces of Chief of Jiwa, Karu with  Krashi’s own ongoing.


On why the palace of Garki Chief was not given facelift, he said, “Garki has issue of resettlement, they are being moved to Apo resettlement area, so no need upgrading the palace for now. 

“We have 4 upgraded chiefs in AMAC, others are District heads, Village heads and Ward heads. The concern of the Administration was to upgrade the palaces, and the 4 chiefs have gotten the government support.


“The only exception is that of Garki because it is identified as a resettlement area, part of of them have already moved to Apo, but Jiwa and Karu the work has been completed, while that of Karish work is in progress” he said.


The AMAC chairman also inaugurated a block of 3 class rooms at LEA Primary School, Gwarimpa Village.

