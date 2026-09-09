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Business

Technology Brand deepens social impact footprint, serves people of Nariya Rigasa, Kaduna with solar-powered borehole

R-L: Chairman, Nariya Community Forum, Alhaji Bashir Umar, Islam Teacher, Nariya, Uzman AbdulRasheed, Community Youth Leader, Nariya, Mai Sufyan Yusuf, Head, Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Paul Mba, Niraya Village Head, Alhaji Zakariyya Ya’u, Sarki Yakin Nariya, Alhaji Jamiu Yakubu, and District Head, Nariya Rigasa, Alhaji Aliyu Sanni at the commissioning of LG’s expanded Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative, marked by the donation of a solar-powered borehole to the Nariya Rigasa Area of Kaduna State.

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Electronics giant, LG, has commissioned a solar-powered borehole for Nariya Rigasa community, Kaduna State, extending its community water intervention and providing residents with more sustainable access to clean water.

According to a statement by the Technology company, the Kaduna project reflected an increasingly important dimension of LG Electronics’ brand philosophy in Nigeria: translating technology, sustainability and corporate responsibility into practical interventions that address everyday human needs.

Speaking at the commissioning, Mr. Paul Mba, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics Nigeria, said the company’s approach to community investment is closely connected to the role LG believes innovation should play in society.

“For us, innovation has its greatest value when people can feel its impact in their everyday lives. Our responsibility as a brand goes beyond providing great technology to consumers; it also means looking at the communities around us and asking where our capabilities can make a meaningful difference. Access to clean water is fundamental, and by combining that need with a sustainable energy solution, we are demonstrating what it means for technology and social responsibility to work together.”

Mba added that taking another initiative to Kaduna, marking the 19th Solar-powered borehole donated in different states, reinforces LG’s determination to create social value across Nigeria while building stronger relationships with the communities the brand serves. For the people of Nariya Rigasa, however, the intervention is much more immediate.

The Head of Nariya Rigasa Village, Alhaji Zakariyya Ya’u, described the project as an important contribution to the community’s wellbeing and welcomed LG’s decision to engage directly with local needs.

“Water touches every part of community life. When access becomes easier and more reliable, the benefit reaches our homes, our children and our daily activities. We appreciate LG Electronics for coming into our community, listening to a real need and providing something that will continue to serve our people beyond today.”

Alhaji Jamiu Yakubu, Sarki of Yakin Nariya, said the intervention also demonstrates the value of stronger relationships between responsible businesses and the communities in which they operate.

“Development becomes more meaningful when communities, their leaders and responsible organisations work together. What LG Electronics has provided is not simply a facility to commission today; it is an investment that our people will use every day. We welcome initiatives that create this kind of lasting value.”

The significance of accessible water is particularly pronounced for women, who frequently carry a disproportionate share of household responsibilities connected with water.

Hajia Fatimat Sanni, Women Leader of Nariya Rigasa, said the intervention would make a practical difference to families across the community.

“For women, access to water is not an abstract issue. It affects cooking, washing, caring for children and managing our homes every day. Having water closer and more readily available means less difficulty and more time for other important responsibilities. This is why this project means so much to the women and families of our community.”

The community voices underscore an important shift taking place in contemporary corporate citizenship: CSR is moving beyond episodic philanthropy towards interventions designed around relevance, sustainability and measurable human value.

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