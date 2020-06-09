Enugu motor parts dealers hail Ugwuanyi’s efforts on COVID-19

*As govt decontaminates market

By Ralph Christopher

The Enugu motor spare parts dealers have applauded the untiring efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in containing the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.

Speaking shortly after the State Fire Service, led by the Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, decontaminated the Enugu Motor Spare Parts Market, Coal Camp, popularly known as “Tinker”, the President of the association, Chief Crescent Ugwoke, said that the traders are grateful to the governor for his efforts to eradicate Corona virus in the state.

Chief Ugwoke noted that it was the second time the state government would decontaminate the market since the outbreak of the virus, and described the exercise as a “wonderful job”.

He expressed gratitude to God that “it is through the efforts of the governor, that Enugu is among the least states in the South-East zone with records of positive cases of the virus, not minding that Enugu State has more boundaries with the northern states.

His words: “We are very happy with our dear governor. I am sure that whoever puts his trust in God, our Almighty God will never fail him.

“This is true because you people can see that when Corona virus came into the country, Enugu State was the first to record two cases in the South-East zone.

“But as I am talking to you today, Enugu State is now the lowest in the zone.

“I thank God Almighty that it is through the efforts of the governor that we were able to achieve this feat as we pray harder for the end of the disease”.

Earlier, the Chief Fire Office, Engr. Ohaa, said that the exercise was in compliance with the directives of the governor that the market should be decontaminated and fumigated for a second time before the market is re-opened for business.

He maintained that “Enugu is the most consistent state in disinfecting its areas” since the outbreak of COVID-19, adding, “after we de-contaminated Ogbete Main Market, on May 31, the next point of call was the INEC office”.

Engr. Ohaa reassured the people that “this is not going to be the last until this Coronavirus pandemic is totally eradicated in the country”.