Covid-19 not hampering school projects in Rivers – Prof. Ebeku

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, has said that the Covid-19 pandemic has not hampered the ongoing school projects in the state.

Prof. Ebeku stated this on Thursday, during a routine inspection of school projects in Oyigbo and Ogu Bolo local government areas of the state.

Ebeku said despite the adverse impact of the pandemic, all school construction works are ongoing seamlessly in the state.

He said: “The action Governor, Mr Projects, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike has made it clear that the restrictions as a result of the Covid19 pandemic will not stop ongoing projects” stating that the the Governor, has warned contractors who collected mobilization money not to hide on COVID-19 restrictions and protocols to abandon their projects.

The commissioner stressed that the government’s commitment to deliver a new lease of life to the people remains a driving force in the continued execution of projects in the state.

Speaking on the ongoing construction of community Secondary school, Obeakpu, Ndoki in Oyigbo local government area of the state, Prof. Ebeku expressed satisfaction with the speed and quality of work done far in the school by the contractor incharge of the project.

He said: “We are quite pleased with what we have seen at this community Secondary school, Obeakpu. The contractor has shown capacity having regard to the work done so far and the resources made available to the firm.”

Prof. Ebeku disclosed that before the intervention of the state government, the secondary school has been squatting in the main structure and premises of community primary school, Obeakpu.