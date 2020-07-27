Enugu Youth and Sports Commissioner debunk allegation of fronting parallel leadership of Youth association in his community

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu.

The Enugu state commissioner for Youth and Sports,Hon. Manfred Tony Nzekwe has denied allegations that he is behind the plot to establish a parallel executive of Youth association in his village,Ahani-Achi, in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The allegation was made by a group of Youths from Ahani-Achi led by the acclaimed elected new President of ‘National Association of Ahani Ach Youth Progresd(NAAY), Mr Harrison Onyefuru,when they took their protest to Enugu, last weekend.

Hon Nzekwe who spoke to news men in his office immediately after his village Youth’s protest at Okpara square said the protest is very strange to him and a blackmail sponsored by his political detractors.

He stressed that prior to the protest,he did not receive any petition from any person or group as regards to the Ahani-Achi community Youth election. Even as the election which produced one Mr Samuel Okefi as new President of National association of Ahani Youth progress was reported free and fair by some staff of his ministry who monitored the election,which also was witnessed by the executive chairman of Oji River local government, Barr Udemezue and Town Union President of the community,among others.

Nzekwe stated,”I am not aware of any problem as regards Youths in my community. The Igwe’s sent me a letter to send staff of my ministry to observe the election, in which Samuel Okefi emerged as the new Youth leader”

“So I am surprised to hear that some people are protesting.There are no ulterior motive or interference with the village affairs.Any other allegation is strange to me.The Igwe wrote to my office that they want to conduct the election and both the Oji River local government chairman and the police were there”.

Speaking earlier,Mr Harrison Onyefuru told news men that the authentic election,conducted in line with constitution of the association was done on Saturday,July 11,during which he emerged as the newly elected Youth leader of the association.

In his petition calling for Governor Ugwuanyi’s intervention,Mr Onyefuru stated,” In line with the constitutional provision, the out going chairman, Mr Chigozie Nzekwe, had appointed an electoral committee so as to usher in a new set of executive. The electoral committee held election for the various offices of the association on the 11th of July,2020. The election was peacefully conducted and I was declared the winner of the Presidential polls and returned elected “.

He accused the commissioner of Youths and Sports,Hon Manfred Nzekwe to have sponsored the parallel election, a week after, Saturday July 18,which produced Mr Samuel Okefi led parallel executive of the association.

The protesting Ahani -Achi community Youths asserted that the existence of a parallel Youth leadership in the community is an invitation to anarchy and pleaded for Governor Ugwuanyi’s urgent mediation.