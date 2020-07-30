Ndigbo APC Political Apex Leader Lagos thanks party leaders in Lagos for Sallah gift

From John Silas, Lagos

NdIgbo APC Lagos led by Hon Sir (Dr) Jude Chukwuemeka Omobowale Jude Idimogu, the Apex Leader has thanked the APC leaders in Lagos State for the Sallah gift. He further thanked the National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Executive Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu. The Deputy Governor, Hon Femi Hamzat.

The Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa. The Chief of Staff to the Governor Tayo Ayinde. The Party Chairman, Hon Babatunde Balogun. Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, (aka) MC Olomo. Cardinal Odunmbaku Baba Eto and host of others for the recognition and confirmation of Hon. Idimogu as the Igbo Apex leader in APC.

Idimogu further noted that with the confirmation of him as the Apex Leader, it has changed the narrative of Ndigbo in Lagos as many Igbos in Lagos have started identifying with the APC and joining in various Wards and Local Government Areas in the State.

“The party will see the impact because the new leadership of Ndigbo in APC led by me as the Apex Leader is trusted by all the Igbos in Lagos State and i have already started mobilizing them from the Wards and Local Government areas in the State” Idimogu said.

Idimogu stated that since the Governor confirmed him as the Apex leader, the Igbos in the opposition parties in the State have indicated interest to join party to bridge the gab of suspicion that the Igbos in the State do not support the ruling party in the State.

“The Igbos are now ready to partner with other ethnic groups in the State to work for the APC for 2023 election” he said.

The Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Lagos, Eze Christian Uchechukwu Nwachukwu has also commended Hon. Idimogu for spending his hard earned money going round all the Local Governments and LCDAs mobilizing the Igbos for the party and directed all the Igbos in the State to follow Hon. Idimogu as the leader, who will protect their interest in Lagos at any time.

Governor Sanwo-Olu recently confirmed Hon. Idimogu as the Igbo Apex leader in APC and stated that the government will be dealing with him on affairs concerning the Igbos in the State.