21.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Eid-El-Kabir: IGP orders intensive patrols, urges compliance to…

Nigeria donates Medical Supplies to Sao Tome and…

Sallah: Nasarawa police command deploy over 5000 personnel,assures…

‘Pastor’ engages in kidnaping to expand church, charity…

Ndigbo APC Political Apex Leader Lagos thanks party…

Depressed soldier shoots senior officer to death

Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ugwuanyi salutes Muslims

Eid El Kabir: Gov Sule,Dr Al-Makura promises to…

256 Nigerian evacuees from Morocco, Niger Republic arrived…

Eid-el Kabir : Reps minority caucus call for…

News

Ndigbo APC Political Apex Leader Lagos thanks party leaders in Lagos for Sallah gift

From John Silas, Lagos

NdIgbo APC Lagos led by Hon Sir (Dr) Jude Chukwuemeka Omobowale Jude Idimogu, the Apex Leader has thanked the APC leaders in Lagos State for the Sallah gift. He further thanked the National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Executive Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu. The Deputy Governor, Hon Femi Hamzat.

The Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa. The Chief of Staff to the Governor Tayo Ayinde. The Party Chairman, Hon Babatunde Balogun. Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, (aka) MC Olomo. Cardinal Odunmbaku Baba Eto and host of others for the recognition and confirmation of Hon. Idimogu as the Igbo Apex leader in APC.

Idimogu further noted that with the confirmation of him as the Apex Leader, it has changed the narrative of Ndigbo in Lagos as many Igbos in Lagos have started identifying with the APC and joining in various Wards and Local Government Areas in the State.

“The party will see the impact because the new leadership of Ndigbo in APC led by me as the Apex Leader is trusted by all the Igbos in Lagos State and i have already started mobilizing them from the Wards and Local Government areas in the State” Idimogu said.

Idimogu stated that since the Governor confirmed him as the Apex leader, the Igbos in the opposition parties in the State have indicated interest to join party to bridge the gab of suspicion that the Igbos in the State do not support the ruling party in the State.
“The Igbos are now ready to partner with other ethnic groups in the State to work for the APC for 2023 election” he said.

The Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Lagos, Eze Christian Uchechukwu Nwachukwu has also commended Hon. Idimogu for spending his hard earned money going round all the Local Governments and LCDAs mobilizing the Igbos for the party and directed all the Igbos in the State to follow Hon. Idimogu as the leader, who will protect their interest in Lagos at any time.

Governor Sanwo-Olu recently confirmed Hon. Idimogu as the Igbo Apex leader in APC and stated that the government will be dealing with him on affairs concerning the Igbos in the State.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Dr Francis Dubem Chizea Takes Over as NASRDA Acting Director-General

Editor

BOI approves N1.5 billion for 2 indigenous investors in Kebbi

Editor

Army, community row over burial of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents

Editor

Prosecute Electricity Offenders To Save Economy, KEDCO Boss Urges Judges

Editor

Imo S/Court judgment: Agabi still Ihedioha’s lawyer – Onwubiko

Editor

Nigerian Army Troops Clear Boko Haram Enclaves, Rescue Captives

Editor

NGO sensitise security agencies on protection of women, children during crisis

Editor

Supreme Court Verdict: I Can Accommodate You, Ganduje Tells Kano PDP

Editor

Malami advises journalists against fake news, hate speech

Editor

334 Nigerians own 800 Dubai properties worth $152bn – Report

Editor

African leaders inaugurate joint intelligence services headquarters in Ethiopia

Editor

COVID 19: Lagos govt asks workers to say at home of two weeks

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More