NBC lauds broadcast stations on Edo elections

By Adelola Amihere

The National Broadcasting Commission has lauded broadcast stations for their ethical and professional conduct and contents in the broadcast of the recently concluded Edo guber election in line with the NBC ACT, CAP11, Laws of the Federation 2004.

In a statement by the Commission, their professional conduct no doubt, contributed majorly to ensuring Free, Fair, and Peaceful Elections in the State.

The Commission therefore enjoins broadcasting stations in Ondo State to borrow a leaf from their colleagues in Edo State by using the Nigeria Broadcasting Code as guide to ensure free, fair and credible election.

The Commission also used the opportunity to warn operators of pay television services and Free-To-Air TV services on the deadline issued by the Commission for stoppage of continuous violations of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code with repeated broadcast of NTBB’s (NOT-TO-BE-BROADCAST) Musicals.

“The Commission had earlier warned that the broadcast of vulgar and obscene musical videos, which some have attributed to the increased trend of rape and other social vices, will not be tolerated from 0ctober 1st, 2020.

“The Commission would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions to violators for any breach in line with its mandate.

The Commission has also released the list of Broadcast Stations sanctioned in the 2nd Quarter, 2020, for various breaches.

“The list indicates Stations sanctioned for vulgar lyrics, unverifiable claims, repeated broadcast of NTBB’s.

“The National Broadcasting Commission wishes to remind broadcasters that they have a duty to promote the corporate existence of Nigeria, and the socio-economic well-being of the Nigerian State, “the statement read.