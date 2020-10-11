Centre moves against mental disorder

By Daniel Tyokua

The Executive Director of centre for Information and prevention of Mental Disorders, Dr Uchendu Ifedilichukwu has stressed his commitment to sustain campaign against mental disorders in the Country.

He disclosed this in his office while speaking to newsmen during the celebration of World mental health day.

Ifedilichukwu who is also a visiting Consultant to Nova Crest hospital Abuja said that the NGO under him had carried out several enlightenment campaign to educate members of the public on the causes and symptoms of mental health diseases.

The Consultant noted that the centre used to organised seminars and workshops, adding that in the recent past centre for mental disorders had collaboration with the office of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The medical expert revealed that Gwagwalada SoS children village invited them to educate their staff on how they could cope and manage children suffering from mental health challenges.

He also stated that the NGO work in partnership with ministries, agencies and parastatals, noting that the centre had written to correctional Centres with a view to engage inmates to desist from committing acts capable of affecting their brains.

According to him, students of Baze and Bingham Universities benefitted emensely from the activities of this NGO. We sensitise them on how they could optimise their mental health status so that they could be good future leaders.

The Consultant described mental health profession as a specialised area noting that he used to motivate young medical practitioners to have interest in the field of mental health practice.

He implored students and young ones to desist from consumption of illicit subtances and excessive used of phones throughout the night just as he mentioned that the acts caused mental deformities.