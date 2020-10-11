25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Herdsman living in hinterland of N China’s Kubuqi…

China promotes common development through high-level opening-up

China’s business environment largely improved in past five…

Chinese market sees better-than-expected recovery during eight-day Golden…

CNBG president races against time to accelerate development…

Third term fees: FCTA to sanction erring school…

Expert seeks indigenous regularization of weight and measures…

EndSARS Protest: Timi Frank urges youths to sustain…

FG vows to achieve global targets despite COVID-19

Gold exploration in Zamfara: Restructure Nigeria now, NDLF…

Metro

Centre moves against mental disorder

By Daniel Tyokua

The Executive Director of centre for Information and prevention of Mental Disorders, Dr Uchendu Ifedilichukwu has stressed his commitment to sustain campaign against mental disorders in the Country.

He disclosed this in his office while speaking to newsmen during the celebration of World mental health day.

Ifedilichukwu who is also a visiting Consultant to Nova Crest hospital Abuja said that the NGO under him had carried out several enlightenment campaign to educate members of the public on the causes and symptoms of mental health diseases.

The Consultant noted that the centre used to organised seminars and workshops, adding that in the recent past centre for mental disorders had collaboration with the office of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The medical expert revealed that Gwagwalada SoS children village invited them to educate their staff on how they could cope and manage children suffering from mental health challenges.

He also stated that the NGO work in partnership with ministries, agencies and parastatals, noting that the centre had written to correctional Centres with a view to engage inmates to desist from committing acts capable of affecting their brains.

According to him, students of Baze and Bingham Universities benefitted emensely from the activities of this NGO. We sensitise them on how they could optimise their mental health status so that they could be good future leaders.

The Consultant described mental health profession as a specialised area noting that he used to motivate young medical practitioners to have interest in the field of mental health practice.

He implored students and young ones to desist from consumption of illicit subtances and excessive used of phones throughout the night just as he mentioned that the acts caused mental deformities.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Police arrest 4 suspected drug peddlers in Abuja

Editor

Ganduje approves over N4.66bn for school feeding p-programme

Editor

Mothering Sunday: Mrs. Ibezim Calls for Gender Balanced Society

Editor

Fate unknown as man plunges into Lagos Lagoon

Editor

Kano govt bans opposite genders from entering same tricycle

Editor

Hoodlums kill Police Officer in Rivers

Editor

LEA scribe asks Kwali parents to guide children on COVID-19 regulations

Editor

FCT Administration pledges commitment to enterpreneurs

Editor

Man bags 3yrs imprisonment over SPDC job scam

Editor

Covid-19: Nigeria is gradually slipping to community transmission, group warns

Editor

Kuje Council begins collection of tenement rates

Editor

AEA trains women on sanitizer, disinfectant production

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More